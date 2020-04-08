Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Tikes, April 8, 2020: Quarantine Crazy

Christopher Walsh

Cabin fever? Or maybe a a developing affinity for Batman. 

Crimson Tikes, April 8, 2020: Quarantine Crazy
Anthony Sisco

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled two books "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back," both of which were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC. The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Crimson Tikes will be a regular Friday feature on BamaCentral, and when there's a lot going you might see posts on other days as well.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground" — we didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium) he and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Big Al

Need your fix of Alabama sports with the winter and spring seasons cancelled? BamaCentral has you covered

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

Commitment of Darius Miles Keeps Alabama Rolling on Recruiting Trail

Alabama landing Darius Miles gives Nate Oats a top-15 recruiting class in his first full cycle as coach

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: 1971 Alabama vs. USC and the Wishbone Surprise

Need your fix of Alabama sports with the winter and spring seasons cancelled? BamaCentral has you covered

Christopher Walsh

All Things Bama Podcast: Alabama Basketball Recruiting and A Look at the 2020/2021 Roster

The All Things Bama Podcast is available on Spotify, Apple, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 8, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

by

BamaDave17

Friday Night Lights Heads To Bama Central

I'll be roaming the high school stadiums this fall searching for talent; good burgers

Cary L. Clark

by

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Standing Out to 2021 Four-Star DE Shambre Jackson

The Florida product recently named his top 13 schools and the Crimson Tide is in a good position for the 6-foot-4, 245 pound prospect

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

Will Alabama's Henry Ruggs III be a Top-15 Pick in the 2020 NFL Draft?

Christopher Walsh chimes in and helps with the Sports Illustrated debate about when Crimson Tide wide receiver Henry Ruggs III might be selected

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

The Way-Too-Early College Basketball Top 25 For 2020-21 Season

The Coronavirus Crisis and Sports, and the best of Sports Illustrated for April 7, 2020

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tikes: April Showers ...

-a-different-way-at-looking-at-all-things-alabama-athletics-through-the-eyes-of-anthony-sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

Christopher Walsh