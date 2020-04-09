Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Tikes, April 9, 2020: The Watch

Anthony Sisco

What time is it?

Crimson Tikes, April 8, 2020: The Watch
Anthony Sisco

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled two books "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back," both of which were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC. The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Crimson Tikes will be a regular Friday feature on BamaCentral, and when there's a lot going you might see posts on other days as well.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground" — we didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium) he and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2022 ATH Brenen Thompson Could Fill “Jaylen Waddle-Like” Role for Alabama

One of the hottest names in Texas high school football picked up offers from multiple SEC schools on Wednesday

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

Just a minute: College Football is Full of Hypocrites

Will colleges and athletic directors have the best interests of the student-athletes at heart when they make the decision to bring football back?

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Football Books Throughout the Years

There are 100s of books written about Alabama football, going back many, many years ago

J. Bank

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 9, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Christopher Walsh

Why Alabama Needs Dylan Moses to Lead the 2020 Team in Tackles

The Stat Pack series continues with a look at why having a veteran linebacker is so important in Nick Saban's defense

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Crimson Corner: NFL Draft Predictions

With just 15 days until the NFL Draft, Joey Blackwell breaks down where he thinks the former Crimson Tide players will land

Joey Blackwell

by

Christopher Walsh

Coronavirus Has 2020 College Football Season, NCAA's Future Up In Air

The Coronavirus Crisis and Sports: A taste of what's going in sports beyond Alabama, and the best of Sports Illustrated

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Big Al

Need your fix of Alabama sports with the winter and spring seasons cancelled? BamaCentral has you covered

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

How Many Wide Receivers Will Be Selected in the First Round of the 2020 NFL Draft?

Sports Illustrated debates the issue, and sets an over/under projection for the number of first-round wide receivers in the 2020 NFL Draft

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: 1971 Alabama vs. USC and the Wishbone Surprise

Need your fix of Alabama sports with the winter and spring seasons cancelled? BamaCentral has you covered

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin