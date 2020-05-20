Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Tikes: Asterisk?

Anthony Sisco

Whatever it takes ... 

Crimson Tikes: Asterisk 2020
Anthony Sisco

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled two books "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back," both of which were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC. The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Crimson Tikes will be a regular Friday feature on BamaCentral, and when there's a lot going you might see posts on other days as well.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground" — we didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium) he and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: The Clemson Connection

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with Frank Howard, Danny Ford and Dabo Swinney, who have keyed Clemson's football success

Christopher Walsh

by

Cary L. Clark

All Things Bama Podcast: Kenneth Darby Talks College Career And More

The show is available on Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

Postcard Not From Tuscaloosa But Across The River, Downtown Northport

Even though the world has gone to the dogs, Rusty is still standing guard and keeping an eye on Northport

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Academic Scheduling Changes Could Have a Major Impact on Basketball Season

Coronavirus Crisis and Sports wonders if more universities shift their academic calendars, will the window for football and basketball shift with them?

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Football Posts Program-Record APR Score

A total of 15 Crimson Tide teams posted APR scores better than 980, including 11 that scored 990 or better

UA_Athletics

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 20, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Joey Blackwell

Bryant-Denny Stadium Resumes Construction After Workers Contract Coronavirus

The operations on the ongoing renovations were suspended over the weekend

Joey Blackwell

Cary Clark's Greatest Games: 1994 Tennessee

Tide held on 17-13 in Manning's only loss to Alabama

Cary L. Clark

by

jblackwell

Nick Saban, Greg Byrne Talk Obstacles and Opportunities During Pandemic

The Alabama football coach and athletic director spoke to multiple media outlets on Monday evening

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Alabama Tennis Adjusting to New Normal, Preparing for 'Mulligan' in 2021

Bama Central caught up with Crimson Tide coach George Husack to discuss what his life has been like since the pandemic hit two months ago and how he is preparing his team during these difficult times

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell