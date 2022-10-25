Crimson Tikes: Boiling Point

It doesn't matter what the scoreboard reads, the players on the field, or how much time is left on the clock ...

Anthony Sisco

"Crimson Tikes," the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide, appears three times a week on BamaCentral.

See Also:

Crimson Tikes: Winning Wisdom

Crimson Tikes: Barometric Pressure

Crimson Tikes: Cowbell Hell

Want to see the Crimson Tide or other teams? SI Tickets