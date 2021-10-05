October 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Crimson Tikes: Crimtocurrency

A different way of looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco.
Author:

Not to say Alabama football owns college football, but ... 

Crimson Tikes: Crimtocurrency

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled four books: “Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On,” “Bouncing Back,” “Out of Order” and “The Best of Crimson Tikes.”

Crimson Tikes is now featured in The Paul Bryant Museum but can also be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground." We didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium). He and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

Crimson Tikes: The Buck-eye Stops Here
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Crimtocurrency

just now
Kevin Norwood, DeAndrew White, Kenny Bell, Christion Jones, Georgia State game program, Oct. 5, 2013
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 5, 2021

7 hours ago
Reyna Reyes, Alabama soccer
All Things Bama

Alabama Soccer's Reyna Reyes Named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

12 hours ago
Justin Eboigbe, Alabama football practice, October 4, 2021
All Things Bama

Photos and Video from Alabama Football's First Practice of Texas A&M Week

13 hours ago
Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller
All Things Bama

Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: Texas A&M Running Back Isaiah Spiller

16 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Alabama recruiting: Premier Progam
Recruiting

Alabama Football No. 2 in SI All-American 2022 Class Rankings

17 hours ago
Justin Eboigbe at Florida
All Things Bama

Finishing Strong the Next Challenge for Alabama Football

17 hours ago
Pete Golding
All Things Bama

Windham Wrap-up: Pete Golding Deserves Some Recognition After Alabama's Defensive Performance Against Ole Miss

18 hours ago
Member Exclusive