Crimson Tikes: Feb. 28, 2020

Anthony Sisco

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled two books "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back," both of which were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC. The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Crimson Tikes will be a regular Friday feature on BamaCentral, and when there's a lot going you might see posts on other days as well.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground" — we didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium) he and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama Cothrough its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

"Alabbey Road" contest 

Congratulations to Guina Snell, the winner of the "Alabbey Road" contest. She correctly identified the two Alabama players in the cartoon (Najee Harris and Devonta Smith).

BamaCentral

Live with the Tide: Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III Participate in WR Drills at NFL Combine

The quarterbacks, tight ends, and wide receivers will showcase their talent in front of NFL scouts and coaches at the NFL Combine on Wednesday evening

Tyler Martin

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Softball's Kids are Alright

Crimson Tide has had to lean hard on its newcomers, who have already stepped up in a variety of ways

Christopher Walsh

Just A Minute: On the Overreaction to Scott Cochran's Departure

Scott Cochran's loss is significant, but that doesn't mean he can't be replaced

Christopher Walsh

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 28, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Tyler Martin

Alabama Women's Basketball Knocks Down No. 12 Texas A&M

Alabama pulled through with a win on Thursday night

Allie Wright

De’Sha Benjamin Out for Season with Foot Injury

UA_Athletics

Alabama Defensive Backs Get Measurements at NFL Combine While DE/LBs Speak to the Media on Day Four

Trevon Diggs, Xavier McKinney, and Shyheim Carter receive measurements while Terrell Lewis, Raekwon Davis, and Anfernee Jennings talk to reporters in Indianapolis on Thursday

Tyler Martin

Alabama DB Scooby Carter is in the Transfer Portal Yet Again

The former four-star recruit appeared in three games for the Crimson Tide in 2019

Tyler Martin

Alabama Baseball Makes Comeback Over Middle Tennessee

After falling behind early, a powerful Crimson Tide offense and stout relief pitching supplied the comeback

Joey Blackwell

jblackwell

C.M. Newton and Alabama Basketball

Coach Newton helped to re-establish the Tide basketball program.

J. Bank