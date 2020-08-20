SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Crimson Tikes: For All The Marbles

Anthony Sisco

This was the big question this week ...  

Crimson Tikes: For All The Marbles
Anthony Sisco

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled two books "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back," both of which were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC. The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Crimson Tikes will be a regular Friday feature on BamaCentral, and when there's a lot going on you might see posts on other days as well.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground" — we didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium) he and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

From Play-Action to Legal Action: Rick Davis

Former Alabama safety Ricky Davis recalls his career at Alabama and his decades representing players and coaches in the legal realm

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin

Throwback Thursday: Bear Bryant’s First National Champions

The 1961 Alabama football team was one of the greatest in Crimson Tide history.

J. Bank

Offensive Line Isn't Just an Experienced Group For Alabama, but THE Veteran Group in 2020

2020 Alabama Crimson Tide position outlook series: Offensive linemen

Christopher Walsh

by

BamaDave17

Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 20, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

All Things Bama Podcast: Projecting Alabama's Win-Loss Record for 2020

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

Report: NCAA Division 1 Council Recommends 2020 Season Not to Count Towards Fall Sport Student Athletes' Eligibility

Some serious changes could be coming across college athletics

Tyler Martin

Looking at Alabama Football's Two Added Opponents, Part 1: Missouri

The Crimson Tide will face off against a new look Missouri Tigers squad under first-year coach Eliah Drinkwitz on Sept. 26

Tyler Martin

Cary Clark's Greatest Games: 2009 LSU

Julio Came Through In The Clutch As Tide Clinched West

Cary L. Clark

Crimson Tikes: Big Mouth

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

Bryce Young Impressing in Fall Camp

After enrolling early for a spring practice that was ultimately cancelled due to COVID-19, Young is impressing both teammates and coaches so far during fall camp

Joey Blackwell