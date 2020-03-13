Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Tikes for Friday the 13th (March 13, 2020)

Anthony Sisco

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled two books "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back," both of which were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC. The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Crimson Tikes will be a regular Friday feature on BamaCentral, and when there's a lot going you might see posts on other days as well.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground" — we didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium) he and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SEC Cancels Men's Basketball Tournament And Suspends Spring Sports Due to COVID-19

The league office announced Thursday morning the cancellation of its men's basketball tournament and suspension of regular season competition in spring sports due to ongoing spread of COVID-19

Tyler Martin

by

Ryguy3

Report: Alabama Football to Move Pro Day to April

The Crimson Tide has also informed NFL personnel that they will not be allowed on campus until after March 30

Joey Blackwell

by

Ryguy3

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 13, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Tyler Martin

Numerous Former Alabama Players Receive Large NFL Performance-Base Payouts

Mack Wilson, Bradley Bozeman and Levi Wallace among those getting extra pay from the NFL

Christopher Walsh

SEC Closes Sporting Events to Fans Through March

The Southeastern Conference announced it will conduct the rest of the men's basketball tournament with only essential staff, limited family and credentialed media

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

Throwback Thursday: Alabama’s 1982 SEC Tournament Championship

Not only did the 1982 Crimson Tide upset Kentucky to win the league title, but did so at Rupp Arena

J. Bank

All Things Bama Podcast: Spring Football Preview Part Two, It's All About Offense

The All Things Bama Podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

Crimson Corner: Have you seen these Alabama baseball freshmen?

Alabama baseball is still rolling, and three key freshmen are heavily contributing to that success

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Hopes to Make Noise in a Quiet Place, Beginning with Tennessee

If having its season on the line in the SEC Tournament wasn't enough, the Crimson Tide basketball team will face the Volunteers in a silent area

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 12, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Christopher Walsh