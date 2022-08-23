Skip to main content

Crimson Tikes: Got Milk?

A different way of looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco.

Alabama commitment Raymond Pulido, a 6-foot-7, 350-pound offensive lineman out of California, told the Los Angeles Times he usually drinks about four gallons of milk per week. 

“He’s a very talented player,” his former coach, St. John Bosco's Jason Negro, said. “He has the size, the strength and right mindset. He’s a big dude. I certainly wouldn’t want to have to deal with the grocery bill his family has to deal with.”

