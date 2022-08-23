Crimson Tikes: Got Milk?

Alabama commitment Raymond Pulido, a 6-foot-7, 350-pound offensive lineman out of California, told the Los Angeles Times he usually drinks about four gallons of milk per week.

“He’s a very talented player,” his former coach, St. John Bosco's Jason Negro, said. “He has the size, the strength and right mindset. He’s a big dude. I certainly wouldn’t want to have to deal with the grocery bill his family has to deal with.”

Anthony Sisco

"Crimson Tikes," the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide, appears three times a week on BamaCentral.