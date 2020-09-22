SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Crimson Tikes: Green Acres

Anthony Sisco

Right, something else I need to do before another tropical storm hits ... 

Crimson Tikes: Green Acres
Anthony Sisco

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled two books "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back," both of which were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC. The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Crimson Tikes will be a regular Friday feature on BamaCentral, and when there's a lot going on you might see posts on other days as well.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground" we didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium) he and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SEC Football Power Rankings: Preseason

SEC football is back and with that so are the SEC Football Power Rankings

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

If Continuity is Important, Especially at Quarterback, Alabama has yet Another Advantage

Around the SEC: It's not a coincidence that the teams with the most established quarterbacks and coaches are all being picked to have good seasons.

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Alabama LB Dylan Moses Seeks to Create Value in his Senior Season

The senior linebacker missed the 2019 season after suffering a torn ACL that required surgery just three days before the Crimson Tide's season-opener against Duke

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Mac Jones Remarks on Role as Alabama Starting Quarterback

The redshirt-junior was officially named the starter for the Crimson Tide following the Monday release of the team's depth chart

Joey Blackwell

Calvin Ridley is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

The former Alabama standout dazzled on Sunday, hauling in seven catches for 109 yards and two scores

Tyler Martin

Nick Saban Addresses Who Will Sit Out Week 1 Due to COVID-19

The Alabama head coach discussed injured players as well as if anyone has fallen ill due to the coronavirus

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Practice Report: Alabama Heads Into Regular Season with Mac Jones as Starting Quarterback

Crimson Tide gets into regular-season mode as Alabama prepares to open 2020 college football season at Missouri

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Riley Mattingly is this week's BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

Mattingly is the first recipient of this semester's honor following Alabama soccer's 3-1 season-opening victory over Tennessee

Joey Blackwell

by

Judy McNatt

Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 22, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Joey Blackwell

Crimson Corner: Together

Joey Blackwell expresses his excitement for the 2020 SEC football season as opening weekend approaches

Joey Blackwell