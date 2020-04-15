Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Tikes in the Weeds: Part 3

Anthony Sisco

Crimson Tikes is doing a special series this week, which would have featured A-Day at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday.

Instead, we kind of wondered what instead might be going on at the stadium:

Crimson Tikes in the Weeds, Part 3, April 15, 2020
Anthony Sisco

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled two books "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back," both of which were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC. The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Crimson Tikes will be a regular Friday feature on BamaCentral, and when there's a lot going you might see posts on other days as well.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground" — we didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium) he and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

All Things Bama Podcast: Lawson Schaffer Talks Career, Program Direction

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

2023 DE Peter Woods In Regular Communication with Alabama Staff

Rising in-state prospect talks with Bama Central about last month’s visit to the Capstone and what has impressed him the most about Alabama

Tyler Martin

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Woodrow Lowe

Need your fix of Alabama sports with the spring seasons cancelled? BamaCentral has you covered

Christopher Walsh

Cary Clark's Greatest Games: 1990 Alabama at Tennessee

alabama football, Tennesee football, Gene Stallings, Phillip Doyle, Stacy Harrison

Cary L. Clark

by

jblackwell

The Coronavirus Crisis and Sports: April 14, 2020

A look at the sports world beyond Alabama, and the best of Sports Illustrated

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

Less Than 10 Days Away, 5 Things Alabama Fans Need to Know about the 2020 NFL Draft

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has become the talk of the first round as the speculation grows about where he'll end up

Christopher Walsh

by

BamaDave17

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 15, 2020

Your daily briefing for what’s going on with Alabama Athletics

Tyler Martin

Just A Minute: Don't Buy The Talk That Tua Tagovailoa's Draft Stock is Dropping

Christopher Walsh tackles the sudden rumors and speculation surrounding Tua Tagovailoa during the final days before the draft

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tikes in the Weeds: Part 2

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

jblackwell

Daily Dose of of Crimson Tide: Winning Streaks

Need your fix of Alabama sports with the spring seasons cancelled? BamaCentral has you covered

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell