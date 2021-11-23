Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI.comSI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Crimson Tikes: Kickin' Tailgatin'

A different way of looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco.
Author:

This is a rivalry
This is between you and me
This is what what we, we all bleed
Cus this is a rivalry between you and me — Airbourne 

Crimson Tikes: Tail Gattin' Turned Tail Kickin'

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Read More

Sisco has already compiled four books: “Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On,” “Bouncing Back,” “Out of Order” and “The Best of Crimson Tikes.”

Crimson Tikes is now featured in The Paul Bryant Museum but can also be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground." We didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium). He and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

Crimson Tikes: War Elephant
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Kickin' Tailgatin'

just now
Sports Illustrated cover Bear Bryant, November 23, 1981
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: November 23, 2021

7 hours ago
Auburn edge rusher Derick Hall
All Things Bama

Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: Auburn Defensive Lineman Derick Hall

16 hours ago
SEC champions Mercy Chelangat and Eliud Kipsang
All Things Bama

Alabama Cross Country Takes Home Four SEC Annual Awards

16 hours ago
Anthony Lucas
Recruiting

2022 DL Anthony Lucas Details Return Visits to Alabama

16 hours ago
Bryce Young
All Things Bama

Bryce Young Responds to Bo Nix Comments Regarding "Controversial Calls"

17 hours ago
Evan Neal, Phidarian Mathis and Will Anderson Jr.
All Things Bama

Windham Wrap-up: Alabama Football Reaches Double-Digit Wins for 14th Straight Season

18 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Nick Saban leads Alabama on to the field
All Things Bama

What Nick Saban Said on Monday of Iron Bowl Week

14 hours ago