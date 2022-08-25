Crimson Tikes: Leaves Are Falling All Around

Leaves are falling all around

It's time I was on my way

Thanks to you I'm much obliged

For such a pleasant stay

But now it's time for me to go

The autumn moon lights my way

For now I smell the rain

And with it pain

And it's headed my way

Ah, sometimes I grow so tired

But I know I've got one thing I got to do — Led Zeppelin

Anthony Sisco

"Crimson Tikes," the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide, appears three times a week on BamaCentral.

P.S. Yes, he's obviously a big music fan as well ...