Crimson Tikes: Leaves Are Falling All Around

A different way of looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco.

Leaves are falling all around
It's time I was on my way
Thanks to you I'm much obliged
For such a pleasant stay
But now it's time for me to go
The autumn moon lights my way
For now I smell the rain
And with it pain
And it's headed my way

Ah, sometimes I grow so tired
But I know I've got one thing I got to do — Led Zeppelin 

Crimson Tikes: Leaves Are Falling All Around
"Crimson Tikes," the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide, appears three times a week on BamaCentral.

P.S. Yes, he's obviously a big music fan as well ... 

