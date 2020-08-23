SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Crimson Tikes: Lift Off

Anthony Sisco

We offer an Irish blessing (feel free to substitute your own): 

"May God grant you always …
A sunbeam to warm you,
A moonbeam to charm you,
A sheltering angel, so nothing can harm you.”

Crimson Tikes: Lift Off
Anthony Sisco

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled two books "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back," both of which were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC. The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Crimson Tikes will be a regular Friday feature on BamaCentral, and when there's a lot going on you might see posts on other days as well.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground" — we didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium) he and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

Great work, Anthony.

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

UA President Issues Ultimatum to Students

Dr. Stuart R. Bell announced that UAPD will be partnering with Tuscaloosa Police in order to enforce UA's new protocols both on and off-campus.

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

This Week with the Crimson Tide: August 24-30, 2020

The latest with Alabama football and a look at what to expect this week on BamaCentral

Christopher Walsh

Friday Night Lights: Thompson Outscores Oxford

There Were Prospects Galore At Warriors Stadium Saturday

Cary L. Clark

by

jblackwell

Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle's Role Expanding in 2020 is Bad News For Opposing Teams

The junior pass catcher has his eyes set on becoming an every-down player in the Crimson Tide's offense this season

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 23, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Target Ga'Quincy McKinstry Grabs Two TDs in Loss to Hewitt-Trussville, Talks Recruitment Timeline

McKinstry showed off his athleticism and versatility in Pinson Valley's 44-19 loss on Friday night to kick off the high school football season in Alabama

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Patrick Surtain: "I'm Very Comfortable on Campus"

The Alabama junior defensive back noted that he is confident in his own personal bubble despite growing COVID-19 concerns on campus

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Alabama Football Wraps Up First Week of Fall Camp

The Crimson Tide held its fourth on-field workout of maybe the most unique fall camp in program history

Christopher Walsh

Alabama DB Patrick Surtain II Taking Ownership of Crimson Tide Secondary

Now a junior, Surtain is stepping into a leadership role for the Alabama secondary that has to replace four key contributors from a season ago

Tyler Martin

Bonus Crimson Tikes: 2020 Alabama Football Schedule

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

jblackwell