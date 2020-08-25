SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Crimson Tikes: Manga Mad

Anthony Sisco

Everyone's a critic ... 

Crimson Tikes: Manga Mad
Anthony Sisco

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled two books "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back," both of which were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC. The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Crimson Tikes will be a regular Friday feature on BamaCentral, and when there's a lot going on you might see posts on other days as well.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground" — we didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium) he and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

I still to this day have never watched Manga. haha

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jalen Hurts is this Week's BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week

Hurts' off-the-field gesture secures him the top spot in this week's honor

Joey Blackwell

Fall in Tuscaloosa, and Everywhere Else, is in 'Serious Jeopardy'

Around the SEC: League is already struggling with having students on campus, and things might be about to get worse

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

As Fall Camp Moves Along, Nick Saban Says Championship Culture Needs to Be Re-Established

The Crimson Tide coach addressed the media on Monday evening via Zoom, giving his observations from the linebacker and running back rooms and how he wants to re-establish championship culture

Tyler Martin

by

CrimsonTikes

2020 Alabama Football Schedule and Future Opponents

Alabama to face some of the biggest-name programs in college football as it ramped up its schedule with home-and-home games

Christopher Walsh

by

PumaStar

Tuscaloosa Mayor Issues Executive Orders Closing Bars

Bars will remain closed for two weeks beginning 5 p.m. CT on Monday

Joey Blackwell

by

CrimsonTikes

There's More to Alabama Quarterback Mac Jones Than Most Realize

All Things CW looks the toughness of Mac Jones, the search for a star on defense and how Alabama will be more of a veteran team than expected

Christopher Walsh

Nick Saban: Coaching Continuity has been Crucial For This Year's Crimson Tide

Alabama coach has high praise for returning coaching staff, former Crimson Tide player Freddie Roach as defensive line coach

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Alabama Sits at No. 3 in AP Preseason Top 25

Alabama will be outside of the top two teams in both polls for the first time since 2015

Joey Blackwell

by

CrimsonTikes

Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 25, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Football Lands Eight 2021 Commits on SI All-American's Preseason SI99

According to Sports Illustrated All-American, Tommy Brockermeyer is the Crimson Tide highest-rated pledge at No. 5

Tyler Martin

by

CrimsonTikes