SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Crimson Tikes: Najee

Anthony Sisco

His final season begins ... 

Crimson Tikes: Najee
Anthony Sisco

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled two books "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back," both of which were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC. The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Crimson Tikes will be a regular Friday feature on BamaCentral, and when there's a lot going on you might see posts on other days as well.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground" we didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium) he and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

The Heisman run begins here.

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

This Week with the Crimson Tide: It's Game Week!

This Week with the Crimson Tide previews the upcoming week on BamaCentral and provides the latest figures regarding the coronavirus

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

How to Watch Alabama at Missouri, TV, Time, Online

How to see and follow Alabama football when it kicks off the 2020 regular season at Missouri

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Alabama Football Remains Firmly in Second Place in AP, Amway Coaches Polls

The Crimson Tide received one first-place vote in each poll heading into its first week on the field

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 20, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Recruiting Corner: Alabama Lands in Top Three for Elite 2021 Safety, Latest on 2021 LB Xavian Sorey

Sage Ryan narrows his schools down to three and Brooks hauls in two touchdown's in IMG's win on Thursday night

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Alabama Soccer Wins Season Opener Over Tennessee, 3-1

The Crimson Tide dominated ball possession and field position in its season-opening match

Joey Blackwell

Report: Alabama DB Ronald Williams Jr. Out With Broken Arm

The Crimson Tide’s secondary takes a huge early-season hit

Tyler Martin

Former Alabama Player to Watch in Fantasy Football Week 2: Kenyan Drake

Everything you need for Week 2 in fantasy football, including who to play and who to sit

Christopher Walsh

UA System Sees Second-Consecutive Week of Decrease in COVID-19 Cases

A 60-percent drop in new cases was depicted in today's updating of the UA System COVID-19 Dashboard

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin

Nate Oats Offers Updates on Schedule and Crimson Tide's Newcomers

Alabama basketball still waiting on word from SEC on non-conference games and highly-touted recruiting class impressing so far

Tyler Martin