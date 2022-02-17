Skip to main content

Crimson Tikes: Play Ball!

A different way of looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco.

We're talkin' baseball!
Kluszewski, Campanella.
Talkin' baseball!
The Man and Bobby Feller.
The Scooter, the Barber, and the Newc,
They knew 'em all from Boston to Dubuque.
Especially Willie, Mickey, and the Duke. —Terry Cashman 

We want to remind everyone that Alabama baseball opens its 2022 season on Friday at 3 p.m., against the Xavier Musketeers.

Crimson Tikes: Baseball

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Read More

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled four books: “Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On,” “Bouncing Back,” “Out of Order” and “The Best of Crimson Tikes.”

Crimson Tikes is now featured in The Paul Bryant Museum but can also be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground." We didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium). He and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

Crimson Tikes Inspired by Spring Sports

Crimson Tikes: Quaranstream
Crimson Tikes: Caddy Nick
Crimson Tikes: Love Means Nothin, in Tennis
Crimson Tikes: Fishy Fish
Crimson Tikes: Can I Get an Amen Corner?
Crimson Tikes: Spit Ball
Crimson Tikes: Saturday's Alright for Fishin'

Crimson Tikes: We Want to Play
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Play Ball!

just now
Nick Saban, Alabama practice - September 27, 2021
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 17, 2022

7 hours ago
021622_MBB_QuinerlyJah_MSU_0215
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Courtside: No. 25 Alabama 80, Mississippi State 75

8 hours ago
Nate Oats Departs After Second Technical Foul - 02.16.22
All Things Bama

Nate Oats's Ejection Unites the Crowd at Coleman Coliseum

9 hours ago
021622_MBB_ShackelfordJa_MSU_0026
All Things Bama

Wild Second Half Caps Comeback Win for Alabama Basketball over Mississippi State, 80-75

10 hours ago
Tennessee head coach Derek Dooley calls to his players during the game against UT Martin at Neyland Stadium Saturday, Sept. 4, 2010.
All Things Bama

Report: Alabama Set to Hire Derek Dooley as Offensive Analyst

13 hours ago
Jahvon Quinerly at Mississippi State
All Things Bama

Live Updates: No. 25 Alabama Basketball vs Mississippi State

13 hours ago
Alabama softball dugout cheering
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Alabama Softball Dominates in Arizona

15 hours ago