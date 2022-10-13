Skip to main content

Crimson Tikes: Pressure in the Press Conference

A different way of looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco.
Crimson Tikes: Pressure in the Press Conference

"Crimson Tikes," the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide, appears three times a week on BamaCentral.

Crimson Tikes: Cigar Bowl 2022

Everything Tennessee Coach Josh Heupel Said About Facing Alabama

Tennessee's Good, But Are The No. 6 Vols for Real? All Things CW

Terrion Arnold intercepts a pass against Texas A&M
Isaiah Buggs, Raekwon Davis, Quinnen Williams, Missouri game program, Oct. 13, 2018
Lauren Esman played in her first Crimson Tide exhibition against Jacksonville State
Riley Mattingly Parker
Nick Saban
Nick Saban
Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Cameron Latu (81) fights for yardage against Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Jaylen McCollough (22) during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scores a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first quarter at State Farm Stadium.
