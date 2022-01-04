Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI.comSI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Crimson Tikes: Quivering

A different way of looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco.
Author:

I think about it from time to time
When I'm lonely and on my own
I try to forget and yet still rush to the telephone

I'm waiting in line
Would you say if I was wasting my time?
Oh did I miss again
I think I missed again — Phil Collins

Crimson Tikes: Quivering

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Read More

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled four books: “Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On,” “Bouncing Back,” “Out of Order” and “The Best of Crimson Tikes.”

Crimson Tikes is now featured in The Paul Bryant Museum but can also be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground." We didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium). He and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

Crimson Tikes: SEC Champions 2021
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Quivering

48 seconds ago
Tennessee Titans Running Back Derrick Henry
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: January 4, 2022

7 hours ago
January 11, 2021, Alabama head coach Nick Saban and offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood after CFP National Championship in Miami, FL.
All Things Bama

Nick Saban on CFP Expansion: "I don't see the logic in it"

13 hours ago
Brock Bowers and James Cook in the Orange Bowl
All Things Bama

Kirby Smart Gives Injury Update on TE Brock Bowers heading into Alabama Game

17 hours ago
Kirby Smart - Georgia
All Things Bama

Everything Georgia Football Said on Monday Ahead of the CFP Title Game

17 hours ago
A3AF40B5-73B9-4353-A349-DA6C3FD44E28
All Things Bama

Alabama Looking to Bring ‘Warrior’ Mentality into Next Week’s National Championship Game

17 hours ago
CFP semifinal Cotton Bowl postgame ceremony
All Things Bama

Windham Wrap-up: The Two Best Teams are Playing for the Title

18 hours ago
Member Exclusive
CFP semifinal Cotton Bowl postgame ceremony
All Things Bama

Alabama Coaching Staff Selects Seven Players of the Week Following Win over Cincinnati in CFP Semifinal

18 hours ago