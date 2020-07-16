Bama Central
Crimson Tikes: Rock-N-Roll

Anthony Sisco

Been a long lonely, lonely, lonely, lonely, lonely time ... 

Crimson Tikes: Rock-N-Roll
Anthony Sisco

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled two books "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back," both of which were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC. The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Crimson Tikes will be a regular Friday feature on BamaCentral, and when there's a lot going on you might see posts on other days as well.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground" — we didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium) he and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

Scouting Report: 2020-21 Alabama Basketball

A look at the Crimson Tide's new players and how they might fit in with the revamped roster under Nate Oats

Christopher Walsh

Alabama's DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle Named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Both pass catchers project as high 2021 NFL draft picks

Tyler Martin

Throwback Thursday: Alabama Basketball 1976-77

Under the direction of C.M. Newton, the 1976-77 Crimson Tide finished 25-6 and featured several star players

J. Bank

Alabama's Najee Harris Named to 2020 Doak Walker Award Watch List

Harris is one of 76 running backs in the country up for the award

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 16, 2020

Your daily briefing for what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Former Alabama RB Derrick Henry Lands Contract Extension with Tennessee Titans

Henry will get $25.5 million guaranteed over the next four years

Tyler Martin

Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz Makes Media Days-Like Winning Comment about Nick Saban

The Best of SI features a comment about Nick Saban that would normally win over media days, college football's biggest concerns and Shaquille O'Neal lends a big hand

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Football Might Replace USC with Another Opponent According to Greg Sankey

The SEC commissioner appeared on Outkick the Coverage to discuss the upcoming football season with Clay Travis

Tyler Martin

What Food Would You Go Into Quarantine Over?

The Best of SI touches on the debates over masks and nicknames, and wants to know what food you would risk being quarantined over

Christopher Walsh

Cary Clark's Greatest Games: 2015 Georgia

Richt's Final Team Lived To Regret Smack Talk

Cary L. Clark

