Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Tikes: Sea To Shining Sea

Anthony Sisco

Crimson Tikes: From Sea to Shining Sea
Anthonys Sisco

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled two books "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back," both of which were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC. The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Crimson Tikes will be a regular Friday feature on BamaCentral, and when there's a lot going you might see posts on other days as well.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground" — we didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium) he and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Beatless Beat Writer: Will college football happen in 2020?

Joey Blackwell takes a look at if the 2020 season is in jeopardy

Joey Blackwell

by

Cary L. Clark

Postcard From Tuscaloosa: If You Can't Easily Go To the Food ...

In addition to curbside service, food trucks and deliveries have become a bigger part of our daily lives

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Offer Excites 2022 Four-Star LB Cyrus Moss

The Crimson Tide is the latest to offer the rising junior, who is ranked As the No. 28th overall prospect for the 2022 cycle

Tyler Martin

by

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 12, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Joey Blackwell

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Dwight Stephenson

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Did Tua Tagovailoa Pick The Best Jersey Number In Sports? Early Signs Point To Yes

The Coronavirus Crisis and Sports for May 11, 2020 touches on Tua Tagovailoa's early jersey sales, The Last Dance and the gambling industry

Christopher Walsh

Tua Tagovailoa Signs Contract with Miami Dolphins

The former Crimson Tide quarterback is officially a Dolphin

Joey Blackwell

Alabama SI Cover Tournament: Love'em Or Hate'em ... Latrell Sprewell vs. Rule Tide

Help BamaCentral determine which Alabama Sports Illustrated cover is the best, and a Top 25 list

Christopher Walsh

Have You Called Your Mama Today? This Week With The Crimson Tide

It's the "Get a haircut" edition of This Week with the Crimson Tide, otherwise known as a Mother's Day

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 11, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Joey Blackwell