Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Tikes: Spandex Ballet

Anthony Sisco

Crimson Tikes: Spandex Ballet

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled two books "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back," both of which were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC. The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Crimson Tikes will be a regular Friday feature on BamaCentral, and when there's a lot going you might see posts on other days as well.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground" — we didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium) he and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alabama SI Cover Tournament: Shaun Alexander vs. Can Anyone Roll The Tide?

Help BamaCentral determine which Alabama Sports Illustrated cover is the best, and a Top 25 list

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

All Things Bama Podcast: Kolby Robinson Talks Decision to Retire, What Could’ve Been for 2020 Season

The show is available on Spotify, Apple, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 13, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Joey Blackwell

Assistant Coach Bryan Hodgson: "We've Got Big Expectations" For Alabama Basketball

The Alabama men's basketball assistant coach took to Instagram to talk with fans

Joey Blackwell

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Family Traditions

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered

Christopher Walsh

Marketing 101: Nick Saban Promotes Former Players Following NFL Draft

The Alabama football coach has been hot on the media trail promoting his former players

Joey Blackwell

NFL's Reopening Plans Give Strong Hints About What The College Game May Try To Do

The Coronavirus Crisis and Sports for May, 12, 2020, and the best of Sports Illustrated

Christopher Walsh

Cary  Clark's Greatest Games: 1990 Iron Bowl

Stallings, Sewell, helped Tide change tone of rivalry

Cary L. Clark

Report: Alabama, TCU Considering Playing Each Other For Season Opener

The two Power Five schools are considering a showdown in Dallas on Sept. 5

Joey Blackwell

Former Alabama Forward Galin Smith Names Transfer Destination

The Clinton, Miss. native was down to Arizona State, VCU, and Maryland for his final year of eligibility

Tyler Martin