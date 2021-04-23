All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Search

Crimson Tikes: The Stretch

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco
Author:
Publish date:

This is not what we had in mind when sizing up the Crimson Tide offense this season ... 

Crimson Tikes: The Stretch

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled three books. "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back" were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC.

His latest, “Out of Order,” was released in time for Christmas 2020. It includes many of the cartoons that have been featured on BamaCentral.

The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground." We didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium). He and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

Crimson Tikes: The Stretch
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: The Stretch

Derrick Thomas
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 23, 2021

From left: Bryan Hodgson, Cameron Luke Ratliff, Antoine Pettway
All Things Bama

Alabama Athletics Finalizes Plans to Honor Cameron Luke Ratliff

January 14, 2021, Alabama players Mac Jones, Jaylen Waddle, Patrick Surtain Jr. and Christian Barmore in Tuscaloosa, AL.
BamaCentral+

What's Being Said About Alabama's Top Players a Week Before the 2021 NFL Draft

NCAA logo
All Things Bama

College Football Overtime Rule Changes and More for 2021 Season

Patrick Surtain leads the defense, August 26 2020
BamaCentral+

Jim Mora Jr. Gives the Keys to Scouting Defensive Backs

NFL draft logo
BamaCentral+

Talk of the Tide: The One NFL-Draft Feat Alabama, Nick Saban Looking to Accomplish

Alex Leatherwood
Bama/NFL

2021 Alabama Crimson Tide Draft Profile: Alex Leatherwood