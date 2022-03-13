Crimson Tikes: Therapy

HomeAlabama Crimson TideAll Things BamaCrimson Tikes: TherapyA different way of looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco.Author:Anthony SiscoPublish date:Mar 13, 2022Anthony SiscoSince it's Selection Sunday, Crimson Tikes Inspired by Alabama BasketballAntnony SiscoAnthony SiscoAnthony SiscoAnthony SiscoAnthony SiscoScroll to ContinueRead MoreCrimson Tide Roll Call: March 13, 20225 hours agoAlabama’s Men Post Top-15 Finish at 2022 NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships8 hours agoBats Go Cold in Alabama Softball's 5-1 Loss to LSU10 hours agoIn This Article (1)Alabama Crimson Tide