Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Tikes: There's A Wall There

Anthony Sisco

Crimson Tikes: There's a Wall There
Anthony Sisco

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled two books "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back," both of which were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC. The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Crimson Tikes will be a regular Friday feature on BamaCentral, and when there's a lot going you might see posts on other days as well.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground" — we didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium) he and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Don't Assume Anything Regarding Taulia Tagovailoa In The NCAA Transfer Portal

The Coronavirus Crisis and Sports for May 13, 2020, and the best of Sports Illustrated

Christopher Walsh

by

BillEnright

2022 OL Kanaya Charlton Emotional After Offer From Alabama: "I Never Thought This Would Happen"

2022 offensive guard and Peach State product Kanaya Charlton details his reaction after receiving an offer from the Crimson Tide and if he could see himself in Tuscaloosa

Tyler Martin

Throwback Thursday: Bama Legend Joe Namath

One of the Alabama all-time greats is still revered

J. Bank

NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period

No in-person recruiting visits until at least June 30 due to COVID-19

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 14, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: The First Game

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Alabama SI Cover Tournament: Jet-Propelled Joe Namath vs. Pride of the Tide Mark Ingram

Help BamaCentral determine which Alabama Sports Illustrated cover is the best, and a Top 25 list

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

2022 WR AJ Johnson Shocked By Offer From Alabama: "Words Can Not Explain How Happy I Am"

Rising Bayou State standout snags Alabama offer to go along with scholarships from Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi State, among others

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tikes: Spandex Ballet

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

jblackwell

All Things Bama Podcast: Kolby Robinson Talks Decision to Retire, What Could’ve Been for 2020 Season

The show is available on Spotify, Apple, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell