Bama Central
Top Stories
All Things Bama
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Tikes: We Want to Play

Anthony Sisco

This might be the first thing everyone in the SEC agrees upon in a long time ...

 

Crimson Tikes: We Want to Play
Anthony Sisco

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled two books "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back," both of which were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC. The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Crimson Tikes will be a regular Friday feature on BamaCentral, and when there's a lot going on you might see posts on other days as well.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground" — we didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium) he and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

My favorite one yet, Anthony.

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: PAC-12, Big Ten to Cancel 2020 Football Season

Following a brutal weekend filled with rumors surrounding the Power Five conferences, a new report says that the PAC-12 and Big Ten will cancel their 2020 football seasons

Joey Blackwell

by

Cary L. Clark

Crimson Corner: College Football Needs a Single, Unified Voice

With the Big Ten and PAC-12 reaching its decision to cancel their college football seasons, other conferences have been sent scrambling

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Thread: Alabama Football Players Show Support for #WeWantToPlay Movement

Crimson Tide football players took to social media to voice their opinions regarding the potential cancellation of college football in 2020

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft

Over the years, Alabama football has had more than 400 players selected in the NFL draft

Kristi F. Patrick

by

jblackwell

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: The Goal-Line Stand

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with the Goal-Line Stand against Penn State in the Sugar Bowl

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 10, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Joey Blackwell

Washington Removes Reuben Foster from PUP List

The former Alabama linebacker was removed from the team's physically unable to perform list on Sunday morning

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tikes: When You Wish Upon A Star

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

This Week With the Crimson Tide: Aug. 10-16, 2020

While optimism about playing football this fall is definitely waning, the latest numbers regarding the coronavirus pandemic don't offer much comfort

Christopher Walsh

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: The Jacobs Blocking Trophy

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with the SEC'S Jacobs Blocking Trophy

Christopher Walsh

by

BamaDave17