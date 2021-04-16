All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Search

Crimson Tikes: Welcome to Bama

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco
Author:
Publish date:

A-Day doesn't count ... 

Crimson Tikes: Psychops

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled three books. "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back" were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC.

His latest, “Out of Order,” was released in time for Christmas 2020. It includes many of the cartoons that have been featured on BamaCentral.

The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground." We didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium). He and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

Crimson Tikes: Psychops
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Welcome to Bama

Ray Perkins with Bert Bank and George Steinbrenner
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 16, 2021

Owen Diodati - Walk-off celebration vs Auburn - April 15, 2021
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Defeats Auburn in Walk-Off Fashion, 8-7

January 16, 2021, Alabama basketball guard Jaden Shackelford against Arkansas in Tuscaloosa, AL.
All Things Bama

Alabama's Jaden Shackelford to Test NBA Draft Waters

Jasmine Walker on draft night
All Things Bama

Jasmine Walker Taken Seventh Overall in 2021 WNBA Draft

Screen Shot 2021-04-15 at 7.54.43 PM
All Things Bama

Alabama Football to Hold "Quite a Few Guys" Out of 2021 A-Day Game

041521_MFB_Defense_Practice15_RC0122
All Things Bama

Practice Report: Alabama Football Wraps Up A-Day Preparations

tim keenan 2
Recruiting

NCAA Division 1 Recruiting Activities To Resume on June 1