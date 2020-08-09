Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Tikes: When You Wish Upon A Star

Christopher Walsh

You don't think ... nah ...

Crimson Tikes: When You Wish Upon A Star
Anthony Sisco

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled two books "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back," both of which were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC. The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Crimson Tikes will be a regular Friday feature on BamaCentral, and when there's a lot going on you might see posts on other days as well.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground" — we didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium) he and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Washington Removes Reuben Foster from PUP List

The former Alabama linebacker was removed from the team's physically unable to perform list on Sunday morning

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

This Week With the Crimson Tide: Aug. 10-16, 2020

While optimism about playing football this fall is definitely waning, the latest numbers regarding the coronavirus pandemic don't offer much comfort

Christopher Walsh

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: The Jacobs Blocking Trophy

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with the SEC'S Jacobs Blocking Trophy

Christopher Walsh

by

BamaDave17

How About an SEC Week 1 Matchup of Ole Miss vs. Miss State Followed by Auburn at Alabama?

All Things CW makes a couple of suggestions for how the SEC might want to consider spreading around some of the league's biggest rivalry games

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 9, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Football's Two Additional Conference Opponents Revealed by SEC

The Crimson Tide have added both the Tigers and the Wildcats to its 2020 schedule

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin

Recruiting Corner: Three Burning Questions Still Remaining for Alabama's 2021 Class

The Crimson Tide currently boast one of the best recruiting classes in the country, but some questions, and positions, need to be addressed moving forward

Tyler Martin

by

CrimsonTikes

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL by Position

So entering 2020 training camps which position group does Alabama have the most former players in the NFL? That would be the one Nick Saban coaches during practice, defensive backs

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tikes: Rocketman

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

jblackwell

SEC Announces COVID-19 Medical Protocols

The conference announced its list of new rules regarding the coronavirus on Friday morning

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell