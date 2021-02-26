All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Search

Crimson Tikes: You Make My Dreams Come True

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco
Author:
Publish date:

What can we say, Alabama's having a "Petty" good season ... 

Crimson Tikes: You Make my Dreams Come True

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled three books. "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back" were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC.

His latest, “Out of Order,” was released in time for Christmas 2020. It includes many of the cartoons that have been featured on BamaCentral.

The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground." We didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium). He and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

Crimson Tikes: You Make my Dreams Come True
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: You Make My Dreams Come True

Bear Bryant and Joe Namath
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 26, 2021

022521_WBB_LewisJo_TAMU_0353
All Things Bama

Alabama Women's Basketball's Comeback Attempt Falls Short against No. 3 Texas A&M, 73-67

_RS28898
All Things Bama

How to Watch No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide Basketball at Mississippi State Bulldogs

021321_MBB_ShackelfordJa_Georgia_RS9754
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Adds New Opponent as SEC Announces Final Regular-Season Weekend Slate

Mac Jones at Missouri, Sept. 26, 2020
All Things Bama

Why Nearly Every Mock NFL Draft is About to be Torn Up

March Madness Logo
All Things Bama

NCAA Announces Contingency Plans for Teams Forced to Withdraw from Tournament Due to COVID-19

Things are on the up and up at the Rhoads House.
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Softball Preps for Easton Crimson Classic