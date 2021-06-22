Daniel Haugh is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Haugh, Alabama's record-holder in the hammer throw and weight throw, earned a spot on Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics over the weekend

Daniel Haugh, a track and field alum of the University of Alabama, earned a spot on the United State Olympic Team over the weekend.

On day three of the U.S Team Trials, Haugh had a career-best day in the hammer throw event. He had a PR of 79.39 meters on his last of six throws to finish in second place and grab one of three spots on Team USA for the hammer throw for the Tokyo Olympics next month.

Haugh is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week for June 16-22.

During his time at the Capstone from 2015-2018, Haugh was a two-time All-American and owns the school record in the weight throw and hammer throw. He transferred to Kennesaw State for his final year of eligibility, where he became the NCAA champion in the hammer throw in the spring of 2019.

Honorable mention

While she is still a student, Alabama swimmer Rhyan White will join Haugh in Tokyo. The upcoming senior won the 200m backstroke and placed second in the 100m backstroke at the U.S Swim Trials last week.

Former Alabama golfer Lauren Stephenson finished tied for sixth at Meijer LPGA Classic with a score of 18-under par. It was the best finish of her professional career.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Jimmy Nelson hurled two shutout innings of work and struck out three batters last week against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies.

San Jose Giants utility player Brett Auerbach recorded four extra-base hits last week across six games.

