Darius Miles Stepping into a Bigger Role for Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. —Juwan Gary exited the tunnel with the team as Alabama came out to warmup before playing South Alabama, but of course, he was in street clothes and a walking boot after his ankle injury Friday night.

Darius Miles checked into Tuesday night's game at the 16:31 mark in the first half, earlier than he had in Alabama's first two games. Miles sunk his first six three-point shots of the season between games one and two, but that was not where his impact was felt tonight.

"His effort has been really good, he gets on the glass," Nate Oats, Alabama head coach, said. "We can play him one through four a little bit."

Miles finished the game with 10 points for Alabama, and he had the highest plus/minus on the team with +10. He did it without making a three, going 0-2 on the night. It was his second consecutive double-digit scoring performance, as he had 13 against South Dakota State.

Defensively, Miles finished Tuesday's game with 3 steals and a block, with one of his steals capping off a 10-0 second half run for Alabama with a slam on the other end.

The sophomore forward's effort ignited the crowd at Coleman Coliseum, and it made a big difference in the feel of the game. Miles was also able to make some tough shots inside, and he finished 4-5 from inside the three point line. In-shot adjustments seemed to be a specialty for him in tonight's performance.

Alabama's bench was absent offensively with the exception of Miles, scoring only two points on a JD Davison dunk. In under 20 minutes of play time, Miles was able to impact the Crimson Tide effort off the bench, helping Alabama to its first 3-0 start under Nate Oats.

"He's going to be a big part of what we're doing," Oats said. "He's been playing really well for us these first three games."