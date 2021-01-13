Daron Payne is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

In the Super Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs, the former Alabama standout recorded five total tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, and a forced fumble against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Washington Football Team came up short against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past weekend in the Super Wild Card Round, but in the process, former Alabama standout Daron Payne saved his best outing of the year for last.

Payne finished the game with five total tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss, and a forced fumble.

That relentless effort attacking Tom Brady all night earned him the Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week.

In his third season at the NFL level, Payne tallied up 52 total tackles, 25 solo stops, three sacks, one interception, and four passes defended. He showed why he will be a pivotal piece of the Washington franchise moving forward.

Honorable mentions

In the same contest, Washington wide out Cam Sims hauled in seven receptions for 104 yards.

Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green averaged 12.3 points and 7.3 rebounds off the bench in four games. During that stretch, the team went 3-1 with wins over the Timberwolves, 76ers, and Knicks.

In a loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed showed out with five tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, and three quarterback hurries.

Justin Thomas finished third at the Sentry Tournament of Champions at 24-under par, just one stroke from making it to the playoff for a chance at the win.

Previous winners in 2021

