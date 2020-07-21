After a long hiatus, the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week is back.

And, that feels great to say.

This week's honor actually belongs to two former University of Alabama golfers - Davis Riley and Emma Talley.

After earning his second win of the season over the weekend at the TPC San Antonio Championship, Riley is looking at promotion to the PGA Tour. He shot 16-under par, including a through the four-day event to capture his second ever Korn Ferry Tour victory.

His most recent win also propelled him to the top of the Korn Ferry Tour points standings. If he wins more on Korn Ferry event this season, he will be automatically promoted to the PGA Tour.

Meanwhile, Talley became the first female to play in the Pro Division with the men at the Irvin Cobb Championships in Paducah, Ken. She finished the two-day event tied for ninth with a score of even par. The former Crimson Tide standout will return to the LPGA Tour later this month.

With the MLB returning this week, and the NBA the following week, be on the lookout for who else could be the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week.

Previous Winners in 2020

Dec. 30-Jan. 5 Derrick Henry

Jan. 6-12 Derrick Henry

Jan. 13-19 Collin Sexton

Jan. 20-26 Quanesha Burks

Jan. 27- Feb. 3 Reggie Ragland

Feb. 4 - Feb. 10 Bradley Sylve

Feb. 11 - Feb. 17 Quanesha Burks

Feb. 18 - Feb. 24 Donta Hall

Feb. 25 - Mar. 3 Collin Sexton

Mar. 4 - Mar. 10 Collin Sexton

Mar. 11 - Mar. 17 Collin Sexton

July 14 - July 21 Davis Riley & Emma Talley