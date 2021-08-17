August 17, 2021
Defensive Line Rotation Rolls Deep for Alabama

Justin Eboigbe is part of a defensive line group that runs eight or nine deep according to Nick Saban.
Alabama Athletics

After Alabama's first fall scrimmage on Saturday, head coach Nick Saban had high praise for the depth of one position group. 

Saban said the defensive line has eight or nine guys that could realistically contribute in the rotation along the line with players outside linebackers like Will Anderson Jr. and Christopher Allen being able to play the position in certain formations as well. 

"It gives us a little more athleticism, a little more pass rush," Saban said. "But we’ve got seven or eight guys that have all sort of rotated in there with the 1s and 2s and back and forth. And they seem to be making pretty good progress."

Junior defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe spoke to the media on Tuesday and was impressed with Saban's assessment of his position group.

"Well that's a great compliment from coach," Eboigbe said. "We can roll very deep. I feel like having young guys step up and be able to contribute is a big thing because you want to remain fresh on the line. I feel like the better we are, fresher, that's the better contribution we can give to the team.”

Eboigbe is coming off a season with 19 tackles and an interception. He will certainly be part of the defensive line rotation in 2021. One of those young guys who will also contribute and is part of keeping the line fresh is sophomore Tim Smith. 

In his rookie season, Smith made an early impact with 14 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries including one in the SEC Championship against Florida.

"The biggest steps that I see Tim has made is becoming a better player from year one," Eboigbe said. "Naturally, for any young player, you know you want to be able to get better every single thing that you do, and I see Tom doing that."

Eboigbe and Smith among others will be part of a talented and deep defensive line looking to make an impact early and often as the season gets underway. 

