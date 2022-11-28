Defensive Pressure Propels Alabama Past Gardner-Webb

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Coming off a four-game road trip against stellar competition, Kristy Curry's Alabama women's basketball team wanted to come out strong and fast at home against a less-talented team.

On Sunday afternoon it did just that en route to its 89-60 win over the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs in Coleman Coliseum.

"I thought we did a really good job of getting off to a good first and second quarter," Curry said. "The third and the fourth were not necessarily to our standards. [...] I thought the minutes everyone got today were really valuable."

At the end of the first quarter, the Crimson Tide held an impressive 25-6 lead — with six points in the quarter being the least it's allowed all season.

It wasn't just poor shooting from the field for the Bulldogs, either. Alabama forced 11 turnovers in the first quarter, leading to 13 Crimson Tide points — over half of its first quarter point total.

Alabama applied pressure by running a diamond press defensively — a zone full-court press in a 1-2-1-1 formation that has the purpose of trapping and forcing lob passes for easy steals and layups. The impact of the press can be seen directly in the box score, with 30 Alabama points coming off turnovers.

"As far as the identity of this team, I think we're wanting to extend our defense." Curry said. "[The press is] something that I think we're still trying to figure out the identity of. Based on scouting, based on how many games in how many days and little things like that. We can continue to be better."

The Crimson Tide continued its pressure into the second quarter, once again forcing 11 turnovers from the Bulldogs bringing the total to 22 by halftime. By the time the game ended, Alabama forced 27 turnovers in the game.

"It's really a team effort to press," senior guard Megan Abrams said. "If there's a good trap that gives time to rotate. [...] I think whenever everybody is bought in and we're sharing the ball and getting steals it brings the energy and makes us want to keep going harder."

Seven different Alabama players recorded a steal in the game, and four recorded at least three steals — Abrams, Sarah Ashlee Barker, Hannah Barber and and Karly Weathers.

As the Crimson Tide continues its season after moving to 4-2 it will travel on the road to Macon, Ga. to play Mercer, who Alabama defeated in Coleman Coliseum last season. That game will tip off at 6 p.m. CT.

