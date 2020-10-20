Derrick Henry is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week
Tyler Martin
It's Derrick Henry's world and we just so happen to be living in it.
The Tennessee Titans tailback and 2019 NFL rushing king put on a show against the Houston Texans on Sunday, carrying the rock 22 times for 212 yards and two touchdowns.
His two scores came on a 94-yard scamper and a 5-yard run in overtime to give the Titans the 42-36 victory as the team moved to 5-0 on the year.
Henry also caught two passes for 52 yards to give him a career-best of 264 yards from scrimmage in a single game.
That performance gives him the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week honor. It is the second time this season he has won it, with the first time coming after his 119 rushing yards and two touchdowns against the Minnesota Vikings.
Honorable mention
- Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake had his best game of the season on Monday Night Football in the 38-10 thrashing of the Dallas Cowboys. He had 20 touches for 164 yards and two scores.
- Atlanta Falcons wide out Julio Jones led the team to its first victory of the year on Sunday against the Vikings with his eight receptions, 137 yards, and two touchdowns.
- Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick intercepted a Baker Mayfield-pass and returned 33 yards for a touchdown in the team's 38-7 win over the Cleveland Browns.
- Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey recorded eight tackles, one sack, and one pass deflection in a 30-28 win against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Previous winners in 2020
Dec. 30-Jan. 5: Derrick Henry
Jan. 6-12: Derrick Henry
Jan. 13-19: Collin Sexton
Jan. 20-26: Quanesha Burks
Jan. 27- Feb. 3: Reggie Ragland
Feb. 4-10: Bradley Sylve
Feb. 11-17: Quanesha Burks
Feb. 18-24: Donta Hall
Feb. 25-Mar. 3: Collin Sexton
March 4-10: Collin Sexton
March 11-17: Collin Sexton
July 14-21: Davis Riley & Emma Talley
July 22-28: Michael Thompson
July 29 - Aug. 4: Justin Thomas
Aug. 5-11: Lee Hodges
Aug. 12-18 Matt Foster
Aug. 19 - 25 Jalen Hurts
Aug. 26 - Sept. 1: Spencer Turnbull
Sept. 2 - 8: Tommy Hunter
Sept. 9 - 15 Josh Jacobs
Sept. 16 - 22 Calvin Ridley
Sept. 23 - 29 Derrick Henry
Sept. 30 - Oct. 6 Amari Cooper
Oct. 7 - Oct. 13 Alexa Guarachi