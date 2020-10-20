Derrick Henry is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

It's Derrick Henry's world and we just so happen to be living in it.

The Tennessee Titans tailback and 2019 NFL rushing king put on a show against the Houston Texans on Sunday, carrying the rock 22 times for 212 yards and two touchdowns.

His two scores came on a 94-yard scamper and a 5-yard run in overtime to give the Titans the 42-36 victory as the team moved to 5-0 on the year.

Henry also caught two passes for 52 yards to give him a career-best of 264 yards from scrimmage in a single game.

That performance gives him the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week honor. It is the second time this season he has won it, with the first time coming after his 119 rushing yards and two touchdowns against the Minnesota Vikings.

Honorable mention

Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake had his best game of the season on Monday Night Football in the 38-10 thrashing of the Dallas Cowboys. He had 20 touches for 164 yards and two scores.

Atlanta Falcons wide out Julio Jones led the team to its first victory of the year on Sunday against the Vikings with his eight receptions, 137 yards, and two touchdowns.

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick intercepted a Baker Mayfield-pass and returned 33 yards for a touchdown in the team's 38-7 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey recorded eight tackles, one sack, and one pass deflection in a 30-28 win against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Previous winners in 2020

Dec. 30-Jan. 5: Derrick Henry

Jan. 6-12: Derrick Henry

Jan. 13-19: Collin Sexton

Jan. 20-26: Quanesha Burks

Jan. 27- Feb. 3: Reggie Ragland

Feb. 4-10: Bradley Sylve

Feb. 11-17: Quanesha Burks

Feb. 18-24: Donta Hall

Feb. 25-Mar. 3: Collin Sexton

March 4-10: Collin Sexton

March 11-17: Collin Sexton

July 14-21: Davis Riley & Emma Talley

July 22-28: Michael Thompson

July 29 - Aug. 4: Justin Thomas

Aug. 5-11: Lee Hodges

Aug. 12-18 Matt Foster

Aug. 19 - 25 Jalen Hurts

Aug. 26 - Sept. 1: Spencer Turnbull

Sept. 2 - 8: Tommy Hunter

Sept. 9 - 15 Josh Jacobs

Sept. 16 - 22 Calvin Ridley

Sept. 23 - 29 Derrick Henry

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6 Amari Cooper

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13 Alexa Guarachi