Derrick Henry is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week
Tyler Martin
Former University of Alabama standout Derrick Henry continues to prove why he is one of, if not, the best running back in the NFL.
On Sunday, the Tennessee Titans tailback tallied up 133 rushing yards and one touchdown on 28 carries in the 30-24 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.
His 29-yard score came in overtime and Henry became the first player in NFL history to score two touchdowns in overtime in a single season. He walked-off the Houston Texas earlier this season.
That game-winner against the Ravens gave him the 50th touchdown of his career and he has now eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards for a third-straight season.
Henry is this week's BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week.
Honorable mention
- Former Alabama golfer Stephanie Meadow finished third in the LPGA's Pelican Women's Championship after shooting nine-under par. It was the best finish of her career.
- Amari Cooper caught six passes for 81 yards in Dallas Cowboys 31-28 win over the Minnesota Vikings.
- Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick recorded five tackles and intercepted two passes to help move the team to 10-0 on the year, after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Previous winners in 2020
Dec. 30-Jan. 5: Derrick Henry
Jan. 6-12: Derrick Henry
Jan. 13-19: Collin Sexton
Jan. 20-26: Quanesha Burks
Jan. 27- Feb. 3: Reggie Ragland
Feb. 4-10: Bradley Sylve
Feb. 11-17: Quanesha Burks
Feb. 18-24: Donta Hall
Feb. 25-Mar. 3: Collin Sexton
March 4-10: Collin Sexton
March 11-17: Collin Sexton
July 14-21: Davis Riley & Emma Talley
July 22-28: Michael Thompson
July 29 - Aug. 4: Justin Thomas
Aug. 5-11: Lee Hodges
Aug. 12-18 Matt Foster
Aug. 19 - 25 Jalen Hurts
Aug. 26 - Sept. 1: Spencer Turnbull
Sept. 2 - 8: Tommy Hunter
Sept. 9 - 15 Josh Jacobs
Sept. 16 - 22 Calvin Ridley
Sept. 23 - 29 Derrick Henry
Sept. 30 - Oct. 6 Amari Cooper
Oct. 7 - 13 Alexa Guarachi
Oct. 14 - 20 Derrick Henry
Oct. 21 - 27 Ronnie Harrison
Oct. 28 - Nov. 3 Josh Jacobs
Nov. 4 - 11 Tua Tagovailoa
Nov. 12 - 18 Justin Thomas