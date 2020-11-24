Derrick Henry is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Former University of Alabama standout Derrick Henry continues to prove why he is one of, if not, the best running back in the NFL.

On Sunday, the Tennessee Titans tailback tallied up 133 rushing yards and one touchdown on 28 carries in the 30-24 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

His 29-yard score came in overtime and Henry became the first player in NFL history to score two touchdowns in overtime in a single season. He walked-off the Houston Texas earlier this season.

That game-winner against the Ravens gave him the 50th touchdown of his career and he has now eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards for a third-straight season.

Henry is this week's BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week.

Honorable mention

Former Alabama golfer Stephanie Meadow finished third in the LPGA's Pelican Women's Championship after shooting nine-under par. It was the best finish of her career.

Amari Cooper caught six passes for 81 yards in Dallas Cowboys 31-28 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick recorded five tackles and intercepted two passes to help move the team to 10-0 on the year, after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Previous winners in 2020

Dec. 30-Jan. 5: Derrick Henry

Jan. 6-12: Derrick Henry

Jan. 13-19: Collin Sexton

Jan. 20-26: Quanesha Burks

Jan. 27- Feb. 3: Reggie Ragland

Feb. 4-10: Bradley Sylve

Feb. 11-17: Quanesha Burks

Feb. 18-24: Donta Hall

Feb. 25-Mar. 3: Collin Sexton

March 4-10: Collin Sexton

March 11-17: Collin Sexton

July 14-21: Davis Riley & Emma Talley

July 22-28: Michael Thompson

July 29 - Aug. 4: Justin Thomas

Aug. 5-11: Lee Hodges

Aug. 12-18 Matt Foster

Aug. 19 - 25 Jalen Hurts

Aug. 26 - Sept. 1: Spencer Turnbull

Sept. 2 - 8: Tommy Hunter

Sept. 9 - 15 Josh Jacobs

Sept. 16 - 22 Calvin Ridley

Sept. 23 - 29 Derrick Henry

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6 Amari Cooper

Oct. 7 - 13 Alexa Guarachi

Oct. 14 - 20 Derrick Henry

Oct. 21 - 27 Ronnie Harrison

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3 Josh Jacobs

Nov. 4 - 11 Tua Tagovailoa

Nov. 12 - 18 Justin Thomas