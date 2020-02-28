De’Sha Benjamin Out for Season with Foot Injury

Bama Central
Alabama sophomore guard De’Sha Benjamin is out for the season after suffering a broken right foot.

Benjamin started the last four games for the Crimson Tide and was UA’s third leading scorer since the start of Southeastern Conference play. 

In SEC competition, the Augusta, Ga., native averaged 7.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, while shooting 52 percent (12-of-23) from beyond the arc and 49 percent from the floor.

Benjamin suffered a broken left foot in February of 2019 that sidelined her for the remaining her freshman campaign.

