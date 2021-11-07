Despite Alabama Not Playing Well, Nick Saban Saw Something Important From his Team

Crimson Tide had to learn the hard way, again, that beating an opponent like LSU is never easy.

On paper, this game wasn't supposed to be close.

It looked like a mismatch. With all the setbacks LSU has had, from investigations to copious injuries, and the head coach having already reached a "separation agreement" with the school to step down at the end of the season, the overriding expectation was that Alabama would win Saturday night's game in a breeze.

Throw in the whole revenge factor, with Ed Orgeron having said "This is our house from now on," and then a whole lot more in the locker room the last time he was at Bryant-Denny Stadium two years ago, everything appeared to be stacked in the Crimson Tide's favor.

Only who knew we would get a real Alabama-LSU showdown?

Granted, it shouldn't have been like that. Not when the Tigers were so shorthanded, especially in the secondary where LSU had to play two transfers from Nicholls State. Plus, nobody could have foreseen Alabama center Darrian Dalcourt getting injured during the first series, which impacted the entire offense after Chris Owens slid over from right tackle.

What everyone forgot was that LSU is almost always Alabama's most physical game of the year, and often won or lost up front. This one certainly was, especially when factoring in the pass-rushers, who may have been the difference in the game.

Yes, LSU was shorthanded, and had lost three out its last four games — all against ranked opponents.

Alabama was averaging 45.9 points per game, led the nation in third-down conversions and was fourth in passing efficiency.

How would the Tigers react if they got hit in the mouth?

Only they turned the tables on that idea. It was still Alabama on the other sideline.

"We wanted to get after it," Orgeron said.

Instead of preparing his resume, or getting ready to clean out his offense, Orgeron's top priority during the bye this past week was make some needed changes to the defense. He said after the loss to Ole Miss that LSU had become too predictable.

So the Tigers changed things up. Orgeron said that the coaching staff installed eight new "defenses," which the guess here means different looks and blitzes, and the players were eager to learn.

"We got excited," defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. said. "It was a lot fun. We worked very, very, very, very hard over the week to execute the defense."

With both starting corners out, LSU conceded that part of the game to Alabama, playing with a cushion in coverage, preferring to give up yards instead of touchdowns.

Only once did a receiver get open in the back end, the 58-yard touchdown by Jameson Williams after quarterback Bryce Young correctly read the blitz found the open receiver.

Yet with Owens at center and sophomore Damieon George Jr. at right tackle, the Tigers kept attacking.

When Alabama adjusted, going to sideline-to-sideline against the soft corners, and counted on the blitz, it went on a long scoring drive to score its first touchdown. The Crimson Tide then took advantage of quarterback Max Johnson trying to force a throw, with linebacker Christian Harris going across the field in pass coverage and deflecting the ball to cornerback Jaylen Armour-Davis for the interception.

It set up a John Metchie III 8-yard touchdown just before halftime, giving Alabama a lead it would never relinquish.

However, with the offense struggling the Crimson Tide never put the game away, either.

On the late sack-and-fumble that gave LSU a chance to steal the win during the final moments, that blitz was something new.

"That was an all-out blitz, a zero blitz," Orgeron said. "We haven't done that all year."

The game still shouldn't have been close, yet there it was. Like so many other recent Alabama-LSU matchups since Saban went from one program to the other via the Miami Dolphins, it featured a key trick play, some pretty impressive defensive play, and lots and lots of hard hits.

Which leads into Saban's takeaway heading into the final three games of the regular season and a likely appearance in the SEC Championship Game against Georgia, as the Crimson Tide (8-1, 5-1 SEC) stands alone atop the Western Division.

This is a young, talented group with a lot of new starters and coaches who have had to try and come together and develop as a team through a tough schedule. Saban knew it would take time, which is why he's focussing on the thing that really jumped out at him Saturday night — because he's been looking for it all season.

Heart. This team is beginning to play with a lot of heart.

That's what the coach was talking about when he said that the Crimson Tide can make corrections in scheme and fix breakdowns. No, Alabama didn't play very well, especially up front, and the running game was almost non-existent. But the offense's ability and potential had already been largely established.

Saban knows that a team playing with heart can do almost anything.

Look at LSU. It came in as a four-touchdown underdog due to what everyone was seeing on the depth chart, and through guile and determination nearly managed to pull off the upset. It took a fake punt and 14-play, 89-yard drive with two fourth-down conversions to keep the game close, which was a lot more than most thought possible.

Like usual, Alabama vs. LSU turned into a game of will, which is why the Saban Bowl games have been so special over the years.

“I’m really proud of our players actually for how they competed in the game," Saban said. "There was no way we were going to let them score at the end. I think the defensive players stepped up, and that was great competitive character."

The win won't be portrayed that way, of course, especially by those who weren't watching or understand the whole dynamic between the programs. Even those in attendance won't necessarily want to believe it, but in one key respect the Crimson Tide might have taken a big step forward as a team Saturday night.

It grew up some, and found a way to win.

Christopher Walsh's column regularly appears on BamaCentral.