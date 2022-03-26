Alabama Bullpen Falters in Ninth, Surrenders Series at Mississippi State

The Crimson Tide held a three-run lead heading into the bottom of the ninth, but a four-run side by the Bulldogs won the game and the series in Starkville, Miss.

Two games, two walk-off losses at the hands of Mississippi State for Alabama baseball.

Despite leading by three runs heading into the bottom of the ninth thanks to three runs powered by three extra-base hits, the Crimson Tide still fell short against the Bulldogs after giving up four runs and handing Mississippi State an 8-7 win.

The win for the Bulldogs marked its second walk-off win in as many days against the Crimson Tide, as Mississippi State fought back and won on Friday with a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 10th.

Mississippi State posted runs on the scoreboard first when first baseman Luke Hancock smacked a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth to put the Bulldogs up 2-0.

After recording just one hit through its first five innings, Alabama's bats finally came alive in the sixth. After shortstop Jim Jarvis reached first on a fielder's choice then advanced to second on a wild pitch, left fielder Tommy Seidl singled up the middle, giving Jarvis enough to advance home for the Crimson Tide's first run of the game.

The very next at-bat, third baseman Zane Denton doubled to right center, bringing Seidl home. Catcher Dominic Tamez then singled through the left side, bringing Denton home and giving Alabama a 3-2 lead.

All three of the Crimson Tide's runs in the sixth came with two outs on the board.

In the bottom of the inning, Mississippi State tied the game with a one-out RBI-single by second baseman RJ Yeager. However, Alabama responded in the seventh when right fielder Andrew Pinckney smashed a solo home run over the center field wall to regain the lead for the Crimson Tide.

In the bottom of the eighth, a wild pitch by Alabama reliever Hunter Furtado scored a run from third for Mississippi State, tying the game once again.

In the top of the ninth, Pinckney recorded his second leadoff hit of the game, this time a double that bounced off of the wall in right-center field. After second baseman Bryce Eblin struck out swinging, center fielder Caden Rose doubled down the right field line, scoring Pinckney and giving Alabama back the lead.

The Crimson Tide wasn't finished yet, though. The very next at-bat, Jarvis singled up the middle, scoring Rose. Another RBI-double, this time by Seidl, gave Jarvis enough time to cross the plate and give Alabama a 7-4 lead.

Mississippi State wasn't having any of it. Despite Alabama having built up a three-run lead, an RBI-double by right fielder Kellum Clark was followed up with a two-run home run by catcher Logan Tanner to tie the game at seven runs apiece.

Crimson Tide reliever Hunter Hoopes replaced Furtado on the mound and recorded a quick groundout. However, Hoopes then walked Hancock and surrendered a single to left fielder Brad Cumbest to put the potential winning run in scoring position for the Bulldogs.

Next, Yeager grounded out to Hoopes, but both runners advanced to put the potential winning run on third base for Mississippi State. Two pitches later, shortstop Tanner Leggett singled down the left field line, bringing Hancock home.

Ball game. 8-7 Mississippi State. In back-to-back games, it was back-to-back walk-off wins for the Bulldogs.

Mississippi State reliever Jackson Fristoe (2-2) was credited with the win for the Bulldogs. For Alabama, Hoopes (0-1) was saddled with the loss.

With the loss, Alabama falls to 13-11 on the season and is now 1-4 in SEC play. Mississippi State is now 15-9 overall and 3-2 in the conference. The Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs will face each other one final time on Sunday afternoon at Dudy Noble Field (2 p.m. CT, SEC Network+).

This story will be updated with a statement from Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon.