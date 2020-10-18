SI.com
Despite Impressing Showing Against Georgia, Alabama Stays At No. 2 in Amway Coaches Poll

Tyler Martin

After a 41-24 win over then-No. 3 Georgia, the University of Alabama (4-0) stayed at No. 2 in the Amway Coaches Poll this week, only behind Clemson (5-0) who trounced Georgia Tech, 73-7.

However, the Crimson Tide did pick up eight first-place votes, six more than it had last week after defeating Ole Miss.

The Bulldogs (3-1) fell one spot to No. 4 and Notre Dame (4-0) replaced them at No. 3 after a 12-7 win over Louisville.

As far as the rest of the Southeastern Conference goes, Auburn and Tennessee both fell out of the coaches poll this week and the Crimson Tide does not have a ranked opponent on its remaining schedule currently.

Amway Coaches Poll Top 10

1. Clemson (52)

2. Alabama (8)

3. Notre Dame

4. Georgia

5. Ohio State (2)

6. Oklahoma State

7. Penn State

8. Florida

9. Texas A&M

10. Cincinnati

This story will be updated with the AP Poll when it is released later this afternoon.

