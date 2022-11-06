Did Alabama Football Drop Out of the Top 10 in Polls?

So how far did the Alabama Crimson Tide drop?

Georgia tightened its hold on No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, with TCU climbing up to No. 4 and Alabama dropping all the way to No. 10.

With the 32-31 loss in overtime at LSU, Alabama fell to its lowest spot in the polls since 2015.

However, Alabama held on to its top-10 ranking and its streak of weeks ranked in the top 10. The Crimson Tide has a streak of 120 straight polls ranked no worse than 10. That is the second longest such streak in the history of AP poll, behind Miami (1985-93).

The next College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday night.

AP Top 25

Rank, Team Record, Points (First), Last

Georgia (9-0) 1,574 (62) Ohio State (9-0) 1,500 (1) Michigan (9-0) 1,455 TCU (9-0) 1,361 Tennessee (8-1) 1,339 Oregon (8-1) 1,258 LSU (7-2) 1,132 USC (8-1) 1,061 UCLA (8-1) 1,040 Alabama (7-2) 1,009 Ole Miss (8-1) 962 Clemson (8-1) 938 Utah (7-2) 881 Penn State (7-2) 735 North Carolina (8-1) 676 Tulane (8-1) 607 North Carolina State (7-2) 547 Texas (6-3) 399 Liberty (8-1) 358 Notre Dame (6-3) 316 Illinois (7-2) 262 UCF (7-2) 257 Kansas State (6-3) 247 Washington (7-2) 187 Florida State (6-3) 78

Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 74, Kentucky 61, Coastal Carolina 46, Wake Forest 34, Oklahoma State 21, Baylor 19, Kansas 10, Mississippi State 8, South Carolina 6, Troy 5, UTSA 5, Louisville 3, Oregon State 3, San Jose State 1

AFCA Coaches Poll

Rank, Team (First), Record, Points, Prev.

Georgia (61) 9-0, 1572 1 Ohio State 9-0, 1505 2 Michigan (2) 9-0, 1447, 4 TCU 9-0, 1447 4 Tennessee 8-1 1284 3 Oregon 8-1 1272 8 USC 8-1 1140 9 LSU 7-2 1082 17 Ole Miss 8-1 1056 10 UCLA 8-1 988 11 Alabama 7-2 973 6 Clemson 8-1 896 5 Utah 702 888 12 North Carolina 8-1 737 15 Penn State 7-2 717 16 N.C. State 72 568 20 Tulane 8-1 555 21 Texas 6-3 368 NR Liberty 8-1 366 23 Illinois 7-2 302 13 UCF 7-2 273 25 Kansas State 6-3 243 14 Washington 7-2 175 NR Kentucky 6-3 173 24 Notre Dame 6-3 133 NR

Dropped out: No. 18 Oklahoma State; No. 19 Wake Forest; No. 22 Syracuse.

Also Receiving Votes: Coastal Carolina 77; Cincinnati 70; Wake Forest 53; Oklahoma State 53; Baylor 46; Florida State 22; Syracuse 20; Kansas 12; Mississippi State 11; Troy 10; Louisville 9; Texas-San Antonio 6; Pittsburgh 4; Minnesota 4; South Carolina 3; Oregon State 3; Maryland 3; Boise State 1.

FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll

Georgia picked up 50-of-52 first-place votes and remained No. 1 for the fifth consecutive week after defeating Tennessee 27-13 in Week 10. Ohio State and Michigan moved up to Nos. 2 and 3, respectively after posting road victories in Week 10. No. 4 TCU landed its highest ranking since the Horned Frogs took the No. 4 spot on October 22, 2017.

Georgia (9-0) 829 50 1 Ohio State (9-0) 770 2 3 Michigan (9-0) 734 4 TCU (9-0) 661 7 Tennessee (8-1) 610 2 Oregon (8-1) 582 8 LSU (7-2) 450 15 USC (8-1) 408 9 UCLA (8-1) 389 10 Alabama (7-2) 370 6 Ole Miss (8-1) 338 11 Clemson (8-1) 293 5 Utah (7-2) 235 12 Penn State (7-2) 168 16 North Carolina (8-1) 125 N/A Tulane (8-1) 31 N/A

Also receiving votes: Notre Dame (22), Texas (21), NC State (11), Florida State (9), Illinois (6), Kansas State (5), Liberty (2), Baylor (2), Washington (1).

