Skip to main content

Did Alabama Football Drop Out of the Top 10 in Polls?

Second loss of the season has the Crimson Tide ranked at its lowest level in years.

So how far did the Alabama Crimson Tide drop?

Georgia tightened its hold on No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, with TCU climbing up to No. 4 and Alabama dropping all the way to No. 10.

With the 32-31 loss in overtime at LSU, Alabama fell to its lowest spot in the polls since 2015. 

However, Alabama held on to its top-10 ranking and its streak of weeks ranked in the top 10. The Crimson Tide has a streak of 120 straight polls ranked no worse than 10. That is the second longest such streak in the history of AP poll, behind Miami (1985-93).

The next College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday night.

SEE ALSO: What Alabama Needs for a Shot at the College Football Playoff: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly

AP Top 25 

Rank, Team Record, Points (First), Last

  1. Georgia (9-0) 1,574 (62)
  2. Ohio State (9-0) 1,500 (1) 
  3. Michigan (9-0) 1,455
  4. TCU (9-0) 1,361
  5. Tennessee (8-1) 1,339
  6. Oregon (8-1) 1,258
  7. LSU (7-2) 1,132
  8. USC (8-1) 1,061
  9. UCLA (8-1) 1,040
  10. Alabama (7-2) 1,009
  11. Ole Miss (8-1) 962
  12. Clemson (8-1) 938
  13. Utah (7-2) 881
  14. Penn State (7-2) 735
  15. North Carolina (8-1) 676
  16. Tulane (8-1) 607
  17. North Carolina State (7-2) 547
  18. Texas (6-3) 399
  19. Liberty (8-1) 358
  20. Notre Dame (6-3) 316
  21. Illinois (7-2) 262
  22. UCF (7-2) 257
  23. Kansas State (6-3) 247
  24. Washington (7-2) 187
  25. Florida State (6-3) 78

Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 74, Kentucky 61, Coastal Carolina 46, Wake Forest 34, Oklahoma State 21, Baylor 19, Kansas 10, Mississippi State 8, South Carolina 6, Troy 5, UTSA 5, Louisville 3, Oregon State 3, San Jose State 1

AFCA Coaches Poll

Rank, Team (First), Record, Points, Prev.

  1. Georgia (61) 9-0, 1572 1
  2. Ohio State 9-0, 1505 2
  3. Michigan (2) 9-0, 1447, 4
  4. TCU 9-0, 1447 4
  5. Tennessee 8-1 1284 3
  6. Oregon 8-1 1272 8
  7. USC 8-1 1140 9
  8. LSU 7-2 1082 17
  9. Ole Miss 8-1 1056 10
  10. UCLA 8-1 988 11
  11. Alabama 7-2 973 6 
  12. Clemson 8-1 896 5
  13. Utah 702 888 12
  14. North Carolina 8-1 737 15
  15. Penn State 7-2 717 16
  16. N.C. State 72 568 20
  17. Tulane 8-1 555 21
  18. Texas 6-3 368 NR
  19. Liberty 8-1 366 23
  20. Illinois 7-2 302 13
  21. UCF 7-2 273 25
  22. Kansas State 6-3 243 14
  23. Washington 7-2 175 NR
  24. Kentucky 6-3 173 24
  25. Notre Dame 6-3 133 NR

Dropped out: No. 18 Oklahoma State; No. 19 Wake Forest; No. 22 Syracuse.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Also Receiving Votes: Coastal Carolina 77; Cincinnati 70; Wake Forest 53; Oklahoma State 53; Baylor 46; Florida State 22; Syracuse 20; Kansas 12; Mississippi State 11; Troy 10; Louisville 9; Texas-San Antonio 6; Pittsburgh 4; Minnesota 4; South Carolina 3; Oregon State 3; Maryland 3; Boise State 1.

FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll

Georgia picked up 50-of-52 first-place votes and remained No. 1 for the fifth consecutive week after defeating Tennessee 27-13 in Week 10. Ohio State and Michigan moved up to Nos. 2 and 3, respectively after posting road victories in Week 10. No. 4 TCU landed its highest ranking since the Horned Frogs took the No. 4 spot on October 22, 2017.

  1. Georgia (9-0) 829 50 1
  2.  Ohio State (9-0) 770 2 3
  3. Michigan (9-0) 734 4
  4. TCU (9-0) 661 7
  5. Tennessee (8-1) 610 2
  6. Oregon (8-1) 582 8
  7. LSU (7-2) 450 15
  8. USC (8-1) 408 9
  9. UCLA (8-1) 389 10
  10. Alabama (7-2) 370 6
  11. Ole Miss (8-1) 338 11
  12. Clemson (8-1) 293 5
  13. Utah (7-2) 235 12
  14. Penn State (7-2) 168 16
  15. North Carolina (8-1) 125 N/A
  16. Tulane (8-1) 31 N/A

Also receiving votes: Notre Dame (22), Texas (21), NC State (11), Florida State (9), Illinois (6), Kansas State (5), Liberty (2), Baylor (2), Washington (1).

See Also:

LSU Knocks Off Alabama in OT, Ends Crimson Tide's Playoff Hopes

Learning Opportunities in Loss at LSU Too Little, Too Late for Alabama Football

Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. Leaning on Each Other as Leaders Following Alabama's Latest Loss

Another Road Game, Another Failure of Execution for Alabama

Instant Analysis: No. 15 LSU 32, No. 6 Alabama 31 (OT)

Everything Nick Saban Said Following Alabama's 32-31 Overtime Loss at LSU

Notebook: Alabama had the Defense it Wanted on Two-Point Conversion

Everything LSU Coach Brian Kelly Said After Beating Alabama 32-31 in Overtime

Want to see the Crimson Tide or other teams? SI Tickets

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Riley Parker in SEC Tournament
All Things Bama

Soccer Live Updates: SEC Championship Game

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis (91) misses the tackle of LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the second half at Tiger Stadium.
All Things Bama

What Alabama Needs for a Shot at the College Football Playoff: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly

By Christopher Walsh
Coleman Coliseum filled to capacity
All Things Bama

How to Watch Alabama Basketball's Season Opener vs Longwood

By Joey Blackwell
sec-logo-football-field
All Things Bama

2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 10

By Joey Blackwell
Crimson Tikes: Bama Wants Us
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Bama Wants Us!

By Anthony Sisco
General view of Alabama Crimson Tide equipment bag during warm ups before the game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium.
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, November 6, 2022

By Joey Blackwell
LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly looks on against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Tiger Stadium.
All Things Bama

Everything LSU Coach Brian Kelly Said After Beating Alabama 32-31 in Overtime

By Christopher Walsh
Nick Saban at LSU
All Things Bama

Everything Nick Saban Said Following Alabama's 32-31 Overtime Loss at LSU

By Christopher Walsh