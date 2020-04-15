The Coronavirus Crisis and Sports: Did Samford Make the Right Move With Bucky McMillan?

You look at the names, and they're some of the biggest in sports.

And that translates to being sone of the biggest names in America.

Donald Trump has named numerous commissioners and prominent owners of sports teams to his advisory board to reopen the country and jump-start the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

They include Roger Goodell, Adam Silver, Rob Manfred, Gary Bettman, Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft, Mark Cuban and Vince McMahon.

Even though the NCAA doesn't appear to be involved, the input appears to be prudent, especially since NBA was the first to shut down.

The idea is to lean on smart, successful and powerful business people in the world of sports to help facilitate how American business can reopen and how the sporting world (a major tenant of recreational spending in this country) can help the economy jump start itself when coronavirus restrictions begin to lift.

"We have to get our sports back," Trump said. "I'm tired of watching baseball games that are 14 years old."

But it also gives the impression that sports run America, and that may not be such a good thing.

Basketball

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were regarded as one of the best teams in the NBA this season. With the best record in the Western Conference, it appeared the Lakers were prepped for a deep playoff run.

Moreover, LeBron surged back into MVP contention after showing signs of basketball mortality throughout the 2018–19 season.

That was all before Adam Silver suspended the regular season to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

SI senior writer Chris Mannix discusses how James and the Lakers seek closure amid NBA suspended season, and how his first years in a Laker uniform and why a championship could be the ultimate stamp on his already impressive resume.

Ethics in Sports

The latest edition of the Coronavirus + Sports podcast features Dr. Zeke Emanuel, architect of the Affordable Care Act and World Health Organization adviser, discusses the ethics surrounding the pandemic.

What do medical experts think about the appropriate timeline for sports to return? Emanuel comments on what he believes is a realistic outlook for sports and society as whole while the medical community works to produce a vaccine for COVID-19.

Additionally, Aly Wagner also talks about the women's game, NWSL and how the pandemic affected it's momentum.

Did you notice?

• Samford made the rare move of hiring a basketball coach straight out of high school, as Bucky McMillan had spent 12 years at Mountain Brook High Schoo. Will it work out? Regardless, basketball continues to be on an uptake in the state.

• Should MLB play games without fans?

• Former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini was just released from a Chinese hospital after spending three weeks being treated for COVID-19.

