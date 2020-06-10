Document Outlines Alabama's Plans for Athletic Events this Fall

The University of Alabama Board of Trustees voted to officially reopen all three of its campuses (Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Huntsville) last week.

Bama Central has obtained the 22-page, health and safety document that the board released on Wednesday outlying what a plan will be for the resumption of athletics in particular.

More recently, at least five Alabama football players tested positive for COVID-19 last week before voluntary workouts began on Monday.

Those players are quarantined and a plan appears to be in place to begin preparations for the 2020 regular season.

Here is an excerpt of the document concerning athletics:

UA System campuses should develop comprehensive phased plans for the return of athletic staff and student athletes, and the resumption of athletic events. All athletic plans should adhere to NCAA and conference regulations, and CDC guidelines, and should be consistent with this plan where possible. Prior to the resumption of activities, all staff and student-athletes should receive targeted education on COVID-19 and be fully informed of relevant prevention measures.

Screening

Resumption plans for athletics may be more stringent than other portions of a campus plan due to the frequent contact of staff and athletes. Plans should account for limitations inherent in conducting certain athletic activities while implementing more general safety measures, such as social distancing and the wearing of face coverings. Screening of student-athletes and staff should occur daily in the early phases of a campus plan. Campus athletic departments should develop and enforce compliance plans related to the use of the Stay Safe TogetherTM symptom assessment tool by staff and student-athletes.

Testing

Student-athletes should be tested for active COVID-19 upon return to campus and prior to engaging in any university sponsored athletic activities. In addition, randomized screening of student athletes may be mandated for continued participation in athletic activities. Mandated re-entry and sentinel testing for staff and student athletes are important to develop a baseline and to monitor changes (positive or negative) across the department.

Events

All university-sponsored athletic events must be conducted in compliance with all governing regulations (i.e., CDC, state and local public health ordinances, and NCAA and conference guidelines), and consistent with this plan. Because of the uncertainty surrounding future COVID19-related restrictions, campuses should develop multiple models for the admission of event spectators at various density levels. To the extent warranted and practicable, campuses may consider incorporating event-specific prevention measures, including but not limited to a symptom assessment in connection with event ticketing, distributed seating, and mandatory face coverings for spectator attendance

Other tidbits

If social distancing can not be accomplished, then all students, faculty, and other staff when have to wear masks or face coverings on campus. This mainly applies inside classrooms, labs, or other small community office spaces.

Each dorm will designate a floor or hall for students that test positive for COVID-19.