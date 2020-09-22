Alabama LB Dylan Moses Seeks to Create Value in his Senior Season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Throughout his career and particularly during this season's unique fall camp, Alabama football coach Nick Saban has consistently emphasized his desire for players to create value for themselves while under his coaching with the Crimson Tide.

For senior linebacker Dylan Moses, creating value is all that he has done since first stepping foot on UA's campus for his freshman year back in 2017.

During his freshman campaign, Moses was named to the All-SEC Freshman team and saw action in 11 games including two starts at linebacker. For his sophomore season it was much of the same, garnering accolades including being a finalist for the Butkus Award as well as being named a second-team All-American by Walter Camp.

After his first two seasons, Moses was already garnering attention for being a top player across the nation at his position. Heading into the 2019 season, Moses' NFL draft campaign was already on the rise with both fans and media believing that he would forego his senior year to head off and play football at the professional level.

On Aug. 28 of last year, all of that momentum would come crashing down.

Just three days before the Crimson Tide was set to kick off the season against Duke, Moses suffered a torn ACL in practice that required surgery. In short, Moses' season was over before it even began.

For Moses, the road to recovery was long and strenuous but this season he is finally back to 100 percent and ready to get back out onto the gridiron.

“It was a long process," Moses said to the media back in August at the start of fall camp. "I was trying to rush my process, but my body kept telling me no. As time went on and I got more and more strong there were times I would go out on the field without a brace. And I feel great. I don’t think about it, don’t have any second thoughts or do second guessing when I’m on the field. I actually feel really good. I feel once it’s game time, I’ll be ready.”

For Saban on the other hand, Moses created the perfect template for someone who needed to create value for themselves after falling short. In the coach's virtual press conference with the media on Monday afternoon, he was quick to highlight why it was so important that Moses return for his senior season rather than taking a risk in the NFL draft.

"I think that one of the reasons that it was so important to us to me personally, is for the players to be able to come back and play and create value for themselves," Saban said. "In a case like Dylan who missed last season due to an injury, probably even more important to a guy like that to be able to come back to gain confidence to show people that he's healthy and the same kind of player or better than he was before. I think that's something that is really a positive thing for him and something that as a coach you always feel really good about seeing guys be able to sort of get rewarded for all the hard work they did to be able to come back, lead the team, and be an outstanding player and have a great year and create value for themselves."

Entering his senior season, Moses has high expectations for both himself and for his defense. With his absence last year the Crimson Tide was forced to start two true freshmen at the linebacker position in Christian Harris and Shane Lee. While both performed well given the hand that the were dealt just three days before the first game of the season, the Alabama defense struggled with consistency and communication — both elements that Moses brought to the field — which played a part in leading the defense to a sub-par year by Crimson Tide standards.

However, this season Moses is out for blood.

"As far as our defense, I want to see toughness, grit," Moses said on Monday. "I want to strike fear in my opponents. I want it to be how it used to be. That’s what Alabama’s identity is. I want to bring that back."

Moses is now a man on a mission, seeking out the momentum that he lost from his season-ending knee injury. While much of his preseason hype from last season has been regained, he still has some ways to go before he can definitively prove his value at the NFL level.

That's where creating value for oneself comes into play.

"Since I decided I wanted to come back, [creating value] started from the jump," Moses said. "I did everything I could to develop myself mentally, physically, in all aspects of my life. As far as continuing to build that value, it’s just taking it one step at a time. I go into practice with the intent of bettering myself. I don’t try to do more or less, I just go in and grind every single day. I’m trying to rub that off on my teammates and I feel like at this point, we’ve developed that as a whole and we’re ready to play."

Both Saban and Moses have both stated in their press conferences this fall camp that for a player recovering from injury, building that pre-injury confidence back is one of the biggest hurdles that an athlete can face on the road to recovery. For Moses, that started this fall camp when he stepped back onto the practice field for the first time with his teammates.

This Saturday, fans will get to see just how confident Moses is when he steps back onto the field of play for the first time since the 2018 season against Missouri.

According to Moses, he couldn't be more excited to prove to the college football world what kind of value he has created for himself after facing such adversity.

"As far as just like being able to play again and all that, I'm excited and I appreciate being able to play the game of football again," Moses said. "Not being able to play has really brought back my love for the game, and every time I go out on that field, it's gratitude. I'm happy. You know you gotta appreciate the little things in life."