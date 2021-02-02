EA Sports Announces Return of Popular College Football Game

College football fans across the nation got some unexpected yet incredibly welcome news on Tuesday morning as Electronic Arts Sports announced that it would be bringing back its popular college football games in the near future.

The announcement came via Twitter from EA:

The latest edition of the game will include over 100 schools across the country, according to EA Sports vice president and general manager Daryl Holt, who spoke with ESPN on Tuesday morning.

"As we look for the momentum that we're building on in sports, it all starts with the passion of our fans and the opportunities of what they are interested in," Holt told ESPN. "I don't think a visit where I go outside wearing a piece of EA Sports branded apparel, that someone doesn't go, 'Hey, when is college football coming back?'"

The upcoming game will be the first edition since 2014, which had then-Michigan quarterback Denard Robinson on its cover.

Over the years, fans have demanded that EA bring the game back. However, attempts have been stymied due to multiple name, image and likeness lawsuits directed at the NCAA, the Collegiate Licensing Company and EA itself. However, with recent developments including California's The Fair Pay to Play Act along with the notion being under consideration by the NCAA, the doors have been opening for the last several years for the game to make its long-awaited return to consoles.

With Robinson being on the most recent cover, speculation has already began on who should be on the next cover. That will highly depend on when the game is released, but if we were to take last season into consideration, what's to stop Alabama's Mac Jones, DeVonta Smith or Najee Harris from gracing the prestigious cover?

Of course there is also Ohio State's Justin Fields and Clemson's Trevor Lawrence to keep in mind.

Regardless of who's profile is on the cover when the game is eventually launched, Tuesday's news is a win for college football fans across the nation.