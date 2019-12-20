TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football got a very small taste of its future on Friday afternoon.

Not only has early signee Jahquez Robinson been practicing with the Crimson Tide since Wednesday, when the Early Signing Period began, but he was probably, and understandably, mistaken by some onlookers for Trevon Diggs.

During a nickel-formation drill during the media viewing, Robinson was at left cornerback with the second unit. The consensus four-star prospect, who was in helmet and shorts as he has to go through an acclimation period before putting on full pads, was wearing No. 7.

That's the number Diggs wore.

Alabama was shorthanded at the position. Diggs has elected not to play for the Crimson Tide against Michigan in the Citrus Bowl. Freshman Scooby Carter has yet to rejoin the team (his status has yet to be determined), and freshman Brandon Turnage. wasn't on the field during the media observation periods.

So Robinson got thrown into the mix for individual drills (not-hitting).

He won't be able to travel with the team to Orlando, though, per NCAA rules.

"This is a big-time class," sophomore cornerback Patrick Surtain II said Alabama's newest additions, including four defensive backs. "He’s a pretty talented guy. He was out there, doing plays with us, doing all the periods with us. He looks good, he’s starting to get caught up a little bit. He’s out there having fun."

Alabama is expected to have other early enrollees when the spring semester begins in January, although some have yet to arrived in Tuscaloosa due to previous commitments like all-star games.

"It’ll be surreal because it feels like I was just a freshman yesterday," Surtain added. "I got to take that role as an advantage and keep on being a leader out there."

The first-team nickel package had Surtain II and sophomore Josh Jobe at the corners, junior Xavier McKinney and senior Jared Mayden at safety, senior Shyheim Carter at star and freshman inside linebackers Shane Lee and Christian Harris.

Harris, who had been limited all week, was wearing small knee brace.

Jobe was in Diggs' former spot.

"He’s handling it well," Surtain said. "He’s brought a lot of fire to the defense when he’s on the field. It’s not new to him, he’s been out there before. I expect nothing less than great from him."

The second team had Robinson and freshman Marcus Banks at cornerback, freshman Jordan Battle and redshirt sophomore Daniel Wright at safety, redshirt freshman Jalyn Armour-Davis at star, with sophomore inside linebackers Markail Benton and Jaylen Moody (sophomore Ale Kaho was shadowing).

At outside linebacker, senior Anfernee Jennings was paired with redshirt sophomore Chris Allen, working ahead of redshirt junior Ben Davis and redshirt freshman Jarez Parks. Allen was in the spot previously held by Terrell Lewis, who like Diggs is sitting the Citrus Bowl out.

Among those reporters saw on their way in and out included freshman running back Trey Sanders on a stationary bike inside the Hank Crisp Facility (and wearing a boot on his left foot), junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa zipping around on a small cart and senior linebacker Joshua McMillion.

Former Crimson Tide All-American and coach Sylvester Croom was also on-hand.

Conditions were 57 degrees and sunny.

Alabama will hold practices on Saturday and Sunday before breaking for Christmas. The team will travel to Orlando on Dec. 26.

The forecast for the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1 is sunny and 71 degrees.