Just A Minute: Has the Early Period Ruined National Signing Day?

There was little hype, and very little fanfare.

Some promising athletes made some life-changing decisions, and congratulations to each and every one of them, but in terms of the the overall landscape of college football National Singing Day came and went while barley making a splash this year.

That's not to downplay the scholarships or offers that students received and accepted across the nation. However, signing day was nothing like it used to be,

Even Nick Saban referred to it as the limited edition signing day after Alabama inked just three players. The other 22 were already in the fold, including 13 early enrollees.

National Signing Day used to be full of excitement. For college football fans it was this great big huge bonus day, like waking up and suddenly having 25 presents waiting for them downstairs to be opened.

It was a holiday for the sport, and drew incredible attention.

Most of all it was fun.

Instead, a lot fans barley gave it a second thought this year.

At this point, it's worth asking if switching to the early signing period was worth it, because it sure doesn't feel that way.

College football won't switch back, but the biggest reason for adding the late December period was supposedly to help the students.

Did it?

Anyone who wanted to enroll early could beforehand, so nothing changed there. Maybe they like the relief of being done with recruiting before winter break, but instead they have to deal with the extra pressure of making a final decision around the same time as taking finals.

Meanwhile, college teams have to roll out the red carpet not only when they should be focused on both finishing their seasons and finals, but 24/7. Coaches also have to make evaluations earlier and earlier.

You can get away with that more in other sports, but not football.

Saban didn't even talk to any of the players Alabama signed Wednesday. He was still talked out after calling 22 prospects for the Class of 2021, and 14 the day before, and made the rounds on national media, but it wasn't the same.

"You’d like to be able to say that you solved some of the needs one year in advance," Saban said.

Sadly, it's probably only going to get worse from here.