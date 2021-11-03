Ed Orgeron Regretful of 2019 Alabama-LSU Postgame Locker Room Video Leak

Two years ago, No. 2 LSU football came into Bryant-Denny Stadium to face No. 3 Alabama in one of the biggest regular-season games in recent memory. The game, which even featured former President Donald Trump in attendance, was the last speed bump for the Tigers en route to their 2020 College Football Playoff title.

Following LSU's 46-41 victory over Alabama on that November day in 2019, a post-game locker room video of Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron soon leaked. In the video, a hyped-up Orgeron can be heard saying language that had many Crimson Tide fans feeling disrespected.

If you haven't seen the video, you can view it below (WARNING: Video contains language that could be considered NSFW):

Following the Tigers' 2020 title, not much good has happened in and around the LSU campus regarding its football program. A self-imposed bowl ban in the 2020 season barred the Tigers from appearing in the postseason after a 5-5 record. In 2021, things aren't much different, with LSU currently holding a 4-4 record, including 2-3 in SEC play.

With the Tigers at a breaking point, the school's athletic administration announced that it would be parting ways with Orgeron after the conclusion of the 2021 season. While there are also other factors to be considering in his release, the lack of success for LSU football is most definitely a key factor.

On Saturday, Orgeron will make his final trip to Bryant-Denny Stadium while wearing purple and gold. Fittingly enough, it will also be his first trip back since the Tigers' 2019 victory and the leak of the locker room video.

On the SEC Coaches Teleconference on Wednesday morning, Orgeron was asked about the locker room video that was released two seasons ago. While he didn't express regret of his sentiments, he did say that he regretted the video being leaked.

“Well you know that was something that was made in the privacy of a locker room,” Orgeron said. “I wish it wouldn’t have gotten out. I meant no disrespect to anybody at Alabama so I just wish that wouldn’t have gotten out. That wasn’t supposed to get out and it wasn’t intended to.”

While Orgeron didn't express regret for his words two seasons ago, he did say that he has been impressed with Alabama since that date. In Alabama's 2020 national championship season, the Crimson Tide were victorious in Baton Rouge by a score of 55-17.

Aside from excellent quarterback play and a stifling defense, two areas that were highly successful against LSU last season was the team's offensive linemen and the running game. For the o-line, Alabama held LSU to just one sack of quarterback Mac Jones and just three tackles for loss.

When asked about the Crimson Tide's linemen, Orgeron said that he has always considered them to be some of the best his Tigers have faced.

“Very impressive,” Orgeron said. “They always have every year I’ve been here. They coach great, they recruit great, they got some of the best linemen in the country, they play with great technique. They’re very impressive.”

On the ground last season, Alabama rushed for a total of 265 yards against LSU in Death Valley. This season, running back Brian Robinson Jr. will be the head of the Crimson Tide's stable. Behind Najee Harris in 2020, Robinson was still able to carry the ball 11 times for 62 yards.

Orgeron also let his thoughts be known on Robinson, with whom he is equally impressed.

“He has patience,” Orgeron said. “He knows where his hole is gonna be, he has one cut. I see linebackers overrunning him. He knows how to miss tackles, he knows how to break through tackles. I think the guy’s having a fantastic year and is a fantastic back.”

Orgeron's return to Tuscaloosa will take place this Saturday at 6 p.m. CT (ESPN).