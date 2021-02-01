Evaluating NFL Draft Stock For Alabama Football Following the 2021 Senior Bowl

The Crimson Tide had seven players take part in the week's events, with two participating in Saturday's game at Hancock Whitney Stadium

MOBILE, Ala. — While it might have been a disappointing Senior Bowl for Alabama fans, there is no doubt that the Crimson Tide players participating in the week’s activities increased their NFL draft stock.

With seven Alabama football players announced to be taking part in the week’s practices, events, and Senior Bowl itself, Crimson Tide fans prepared themselves for what they thought would be an Alabama-dominated Senior Bowl.

In short, the game was anything but a showcase for former Alabama players. At the end of the day, only two athletes were able to play in the game. However, despite a disappointing showing at the game itself, the week leading up to it was packed with solid Crimson Tide performances in practices.

After winning the College Football Playoff National Championship against Ohio State, the Crimson Tide is poised for another solid NFL draft class.

John Murphy is a contributor for NFL Draft Bible and is also the vice president of player personnel for the Toronto Argonauts. According to Murphy, this year contains another solid crop of Alabama players — a precedent set by Alabama since coach Nick Saban was hired 14 years ago.

“Well like everything else, they’re probably going to be pretty damn good,” Murphy said. “If you want something, they seem to have it. That’s not a bad thing. I think the second half of this season, the winning and the performance sang it to you.”

Heading into the week it was already known that wide receiver DeVonta Smith and center Landon Dickerson would be unable to participate due to injuries. Dickerson suffered an ACL injury in the final minutes of the SEC Championship Game back on Dec. 19, while Smith dislocated a finger late in the first half of the national title game. However, both players still took part in the week’s opportunities, meeting with NFL franchises and working on increasing their draft stock off the football field.

Murphy joked that if anything, an all-star game like the Senior Bowl might present less of a challenge to Alabama athletes than a typical practice in Tuscaloosa would.

“Alabama’s probably one if not the only programs in American where if you came to an all-star game you might be playing with lesser players than you were in college,” Murphy laughed. “I think when you have the ability to run behind different groups of guys and play with different players — obviously half of the time you’re in there with some of your own guys — but I think that’s always a good look.”

On Tuesday, players went through weigh-ins and measurements. While six of Alabama’s players took part, Smith decided to not participate. Smith, who measures in at 6’1” and weights 175 pounds according to Alabama athletics’ official database, has gone through criticism throughout his time with the Crimson Tide due to his slim frame despite his performances on the field throughout his career.

Smith’s decision to not take part in measurements struck a chord with critics. The Heisman Trophy winner revealed that he would be measuring at Alabama football’s pro day later this year, but that didn’t seem to satisfy many of the naysayers.

Murphy didn’t seem bothered by Smith’s decision to wait to be weighed.

“I don’t mind the DeVonta Smith thing,” Murphy said. “He knew they were going to make a big deal out of the weight. It is what it is right now. He’ll get weighed in and everybody will have a comment about it but the stats and the production and the factor that he does seem like someone who can move around and is gonna create big plays is probably not going to be overwhelmed by being slighter framed.”

As far as Crimson Tide players who were slated to play in Saturday’s game, most hype circulated around quarterback Mac Jones and running back Najee Harris.

Harris didn’t participate past some of the early drills in Tuesday’s practice, but took part in a full practice on Wednesday. However, on Thursday Harris was nowhere to be found, skipping practice entirely.

Harris injured his ankle at the national championship, but his participation on Tuesday and Wednesday led people to believe that he would be playing. However, the strain seemed to re-aggravate the injury, leading Harris’ agent to advise him to stop participating.

That being said, Harris is the top back on many draft boards and is neck-and-neck with Clemson’s Travis Etienne.

Murphy doesn’t believe that Harris bowing out of the Senior Bowl will have much of an impact on his draft stock.

“If you want to look at Najee Harris, just look at that catch — the catch in the national championship game,” Murphy said. “I think he could show that as the first clip and walk away and be like, ‘Are you going to find too many running backs at that size that have that kind of spatial awareness and ability to run routes?’ I think in today’s game, he is the prototype guy that you want and I don’t think it’s now surprising to anybody to think that he might be the first back taken.”

Jones had a similar week to Harris, albeit delayed. Jones participated in all three practices of the week. While he appeared rusty on Tuesday, the first-round hopeful bounced back on Wednesday and Thursday, displaying some of the best quarterback play of the week from any player. Jones was calm in the pocket and exhibited pinpoint accuracy along with solid leadership with his teammates.

His efforts were noted by the American team’s secondary, who voted him the top quarterback on the team in the Senior Bowl’s player of the week awards.

Unfortunately for the young quarterback, Jones rolled his ankle late in Thursday’s practice, sidelining him for the final hour and ultimately ending his chances to display his skills in Saturday’s game.

Jones still remains as one of the top quarterbacks in the draft. After the week he had in practice, it’s likely that his stock only improved despite him not being on the field on Saturday afternoon.

“You could really see that there’s a strong possibility that a team falls for Mac Jones the way the Giants fell for Daniel Jones,” Murphy said. “Someone’s going to see that. The winning personality, just the way that he handles his business making all the throws that were required [and] doing it patiently, confidently — I think you will have seen him kind of ascend to a different area of the draft that others may have not thought he was at earlier in the season.”

With four of the seven players announced out by the time the game started on Saturday afternoon in Hancock Whitney Stadium, only three remained active. Offensive linemen Alex Leatherwood and Deonte Brown along with long snapper Thomas Fletcher were all ready to go.

Leatherwood and Brown had solid practices throughout the week. Leatherwood practiced primarily at left tackle while Brown switched back and forth between left and right guard. Leatherwood established himself as one of the top tackles on the field with his consistency at the position throughout the week. However, Brown was possibly the most-improved of the Alabama players, making solid blocks — particularly in passing situations in scrimmages.

Ultimately, Leatherwood was unable to play a single snap in the Senior Bowl. While some believe Leatherwood was injured sometime on Friday, which resulted in Pitt center Jimmy Morrissey being a last-minute addition to the team. However, an injury to Leatherwood has never been officially confirmed.

Brown played every offensive snap for the American team in the first half of the game, playing at both left and right guard. His performance was not as strong as his practices predicted it would be, but nevertheless Brown saw more action on the field than any of his Alabama teammates.

To Murphy, both Leatherwood and Brown will make solid linemen on Sundays.

“Do you like Leatherwood?” Murphy said. “Do you think he can stay at tackle? If somebody were to move him in at guard you’re going to have a very effective player. Deonte’s going to fit scheme-wise with someone very well and again just look at the consistency of his film. Is he flashy? No, but you have the right intensity — a guy that can stay on his blocks long enough to get production out of things. Probably could work a little bit on the footwork and the conditioning side of things but again for what he is, he’s very good at what he is and I think he’s the type of guy that teams are going to pay attention to in this draft.”

Fletcher also saw action in the game, snapping two punts in the first half. Both snaps were perfect, but even more impressive was his ability to get down the field. On both punts, Fletcher was one of the first players to reach the spot of the ball.

While the week might have ultimately been a disappointment for Crimson Tide fans, all seven players took advantage of the opportunities provided by the Senior Bowl. Despite only two players getting to participate in the game, all seven were able to either practice, meet with NFL franchises or both.

With the NFL draft taking place on April 29-May 1 in Cleveland, the Alabama players still have a lot of time to increase their stock and try to work themselves as high up on the boards as they can.

However, as the Senior Bowl’s tagline states, “The Draft starts in Mobile.”

According to Murphy, no matter what level of participation the Alabama players were able to make last week, it increased the chances of every one of them to move higher up on the board simply because of the exposure that the event gives the players.

“To me, when you’re at the Senior Bowl you’re now also getting the opportunity where Alabama is on the national stage but most of the time you’re getting the regional scouts,” Murphy said. “You’re getting the guys — maybe a director has made his way out — but in this scenario you’re getting your chance to be in front of whichever decision makers have come here, whichever teams have come here with their people so you’re getting a little more spread out in terms of who’s looking at you and who’s evaluating you.”